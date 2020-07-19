The Belton City Council is looking for a new name for the park and street originally called “Confederate” and originally created for white people only.
The name and the limitations are throwbacks to the 19th century, when the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the United Confederate Veterans wanted to memorialize Southern heritage and the rebellion amid tightening segregation laws.
The Belton City Council on July 14 authorized a committee composed of a diverse group of local citizens to find new names to be decided in the future.
So, since Belton is looking for names, maybe it’s time to look at women to honor. After all, Belton is the home of a historically significant women’s college.
Here are a few suggestions:
May Harris Walker
Belton native May Harris Walker (1869-1955) was the mother of Belton native Gen. Walton Harris Walker (1889-1950), credited for being the unsung hero of South Korea. She represents all Bell County women who have suffered losses of their blood and treasure on battlefields.
Gen. Walker served in the Vera Cruz expedition in Mexico in 1914 and during World War I saw service in France. He was with the Army of Occupation in Germany until 1919. He rose to the rank of major general by World War II. As commander of the IV Armored Corps and XX Corps, he was given special commendations for his military abilities in the European Theatre of Operations. Walker was promoted to lieutenant general and, in 1948, was commanding general of the Eighth Army in Japan.
With the communist invasion of South Korea in June 1950, Walker commanded the thin, desperate United Nations forces as they clung to the Pusan perimeter, a small chunk of Korea bounded by the sea. His military victories led to the creation of the Republic of Korea as a sovereign nation.
Walker brilliantly shuffled his war-weary forces until he died in a jeep accident on Dec. 23, 1950. He was promoted posthumously to full general.
Mrs. Walker took comfort in that her son’s defensive battles would be studied in future generations as military masterpieces. “I never could understand exactly what we were doing there in the first place,” she told a newspaper reporter, “but since we were, why didn’t we fight to win? We haven’t won anything. I just hope the fighting is over, but I doubt it.”
Jemima Belle Hamilton Lawson
Jemima Belle Lawson (1895-1987), native of White Hall with family roots in Belton, was first African-American registered nurse in Bell County.
Wife of physician, Dr. John M. Lawson, she assisted him in Bell County’s only African-American hospital, chartered in 1917 as the Colored Hospital Association in Temple. She attended Tillotson College in Austin and Prairie View A&M. She received nurse training at Flint Goodridge Hospital in New Orleans.
Bell County’s hospitals were white-only institutions offering limited services to African-American patients.
When African-American patients needed extensive nursing care, they could be sent to the Lawson home. Usually, black patients could have surgery at the predominately white hospitals and then transferred to Lawson’s house. Her home also included a room equipped with two hospital beds where post-operative patients convalesced until they were well enough to go home.
She later worked at the Houston Negro Hospital, now Riverside General Hospital.
Martha White McWhirter
Early feminist Martha White McWhirter (1827–1904) was founder and leader of the Belton Woman’s Commonwealth.
A follower of religious views, the Sanctificationists, that caused rifts in her marriage, she attracted other similarly unhappy women and formed a Belton commune. As the financial planner for the Woman’s Commonwealth, she directed followers in enterprises that made the group financially secure. Their economic success helped dissipate the town’s hostility.
McWhirter became the first woman elected to the city’s Board of Trade. She contributed to the fund to help attract a railroad to Belton, and her name appeared on the cornerstone of the Belton opera house. She continued to lead the Woman’s Commonwealth even after the members retired in 1899.
Ina Caddell Marrs
Belton native Ina Caddell Marrs (1875-1960), teacher and civic leader, provided key leadership in Gov. Miriam Ferguson’s “Petticoat Lobby,” officially known as the Joint Legislative Council seeking a wide variety of reforms in the state.
During her administration the Texas Congress also sponsored a survey that ascertained conditions of Texas children in rural areas. She began the organization’s monthly bulletin, oversaw a revision of its constitution, and directed its incorporation.
Shortly before she left office, a loan fund was established in her honor by the Texas Congress to help teachers continue their education.
Under Marrs’ leadership, the group worked for prison reform, child health programs, compulsory school attendance, liquor prohibition and child labor laws. Eventually, child labor laws became a reality in 1938.
Berneta Peeples (born 1917)
Now a resident of an assisted living center, Berneta Peeples is a Belton icon who began her trailblazing journalism career with the Belton Journal as a high school freshman.
Nearing her 103 in Austin, she has been the keeper of the city’s institutional knowledge and a force of nature. One Belton resident remarked, “If Berneta doesn’t know about it, it didn’t happen.”
Peeples racked up many achievements in her century, including being named the town’s outstanding citizen in 1980. The Lena Armstrong’s genealogy room is named after her in recognition of preserving local history.
She helped form the Downtown Business Merchants Association and introduced Market Days, luring vendors, farmers and shoppers to enjoy the city’s downtown. Peeples loved Belton, and Belton citizens loved her back.
Come to think about, “Peeples Park” may be the most appropriate name to transform an iconic recreation area originally designated “for the white race only.”