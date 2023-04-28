A lil’ bit o’ music

Lance Wade Thomas, center, and members of his band — son Christian Thomas, right; Chris Farrell, left; and Tommy Gidley on drums perform Friday on the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple during the Market Trail Medley: A Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin’!

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Friday night Bloomin’ Temple Festival activities have been canceled due to inclement/severe weather, the city said.