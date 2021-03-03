A Central Texas man was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday in connection with a missing person whose body was found in Killeen.
Palmer Grant Contreras — in custody at the Bell County Jail since 2019 — was indicted by a grand jury, court records show. He was arrested on a murder charge in December 2020 in the death of Temple resident Tommy Hebert. Contreras’ bond at the jail is set at $1.2 million.
Contreras, 36, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury in August 2019 for trying to hide a black Dodge Ram pickup that belonged to Hebert, who was reported missing in late May 2019. Contreras also was indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than four grams as a repeat offender.
The indictment for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation was issued in 2019 and indicated Contreras’ involvement in the missing person case.
Contreras reportedly told a woman who went to his home during the search for Hebert that he shot the man in the chest, disposed of his body and moved the truck, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
Hebert, 58, was last seen between 7 and 8 p.m. on May 27, 2019, in the 300 block of East Central Avenue.
The pickup Hebert drove was found in the 200 block of North General Bruce Drive, about a block away from Temple High School. It had been missing from Hebert’s home on Lower Troy Road.
Hebert’s son said on May 29, 2019, his father was missing and believed he was in danger.
Police spokesman Cody Weems confirmed that a source told Temple police that a body found in Killeen was connected to the missing person case.
The body — identified as Hebert by police in December — was found in a shed in Killeen next to a small two-story apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street.
An autopsy report said Hebert died from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.
The Bell County District Attorney’s office determined there was sufficient evidence to charge Contreras with the murder of Hebert, Temple police said in December.
Contreras had been in custody since May 31, 2019, on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of child pornography.
A search warrant was obtained after a Temple Police officer reportedly saw images on Contreras’ cellphone. A forensic analysis determined a total of 2,599 images were found on the phone. Of those, 616 images involved a girl under the age of 18 engaged in sexual conduct.
Criminal records show Contreras has a 2014 conviction for manufacturing or delivering a control substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.