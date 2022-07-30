The 150-acre Dog Ridge fire in the Belton area is 100% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Saturday.
Extensive firefighting efforts — including flyovers by airtankers and helicopters —on a Belton area wildfire helped contained the blaze fed by dry brush, officials said.
The fire did not spread beyond the fire lines established by crews, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.
The fire started at about 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of FM 1670 near Interstate 14, several miles north of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The fire sent thick smoke across the freeway and was visible from Temple and Killeen.
The estimated fire conditions were made by fire crews walking the perimeter of the fire, Stafford said.
“At this time they are reporting that the fire is 70% contained,” he said Friday afternoon. “Hopes are that the level of containment will increase as we move through the hottest part of the day.”
Nicholas Garcia, who works at Budget Wrench-a-Part, 4497 I-14, said they were lucky that no one was hurt by the quick-moving blaze, noting that staff members followed fire protocols.
“The fire departments from all around the area did a great job,” Garcia said.
Most of the state remains under an elevated fire danger as persistent drought conditions continue, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
Larger wildfires could occur in the Eastern/Western Hill Country, Cross Timbers and eastern Rolling Plains into early next week.
“As conditions continue to deteriorate for much of the state, we remain proactive in ensuring the state has the necessary resources to respond to any wildfire,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief. “Wildfire activity is occurring across the state, from border to border, and requires a lot of support. Texas A&M Forest Service continues to mobilize additional firefighters, equipment and aircraft, positioning them across the state for a quick response.”
The agency has 300 firefighters as well as 1,080 firefighters from land management agencies as well as from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
Texas A&M Forest Service positioned 40 aircraft at 17 airports across the state, including Austin, to respond to wildfire incidents.
Bell and 223 other Texas counties are under a burn ban — the most the state has seen since Oct. 24, 2011, the agency said.
Deer Creek fire contained
Firefighters also contained a wildfire that started Friday in far northeast Bell County and consumed acreage, officials said.
The Deer Creek fire broke out near the Falls County line, northeast of Temple and Troy and east of Interstate 35.
The fire consumed 35 acres and was 100% contained on Saturday, Texas A&M Forest Service said.