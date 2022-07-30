Dog Ridge fire

A drone used by Bell County staff took an overhead view of damage to cars at the Budget Wrench-A-Part location in Belton after a wildfire hit an estimated 150 acres on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

 Courtesy | Bell County

The 150-acre Dog Ridge fire in the Belton area is 100% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Saturday.

