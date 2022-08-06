The Belton Fire Department is better equipped to serve its community after adding a 2022 Pierce Enforcer to its fleet.
This vehicle, which was unveiled to the public during a push-in ceremony on Thursday, will replace the Belton Fire Department’s 1999 International Fire Truck — a vehicle that had aged out of service.
“Depending on call volume you’re looking at anywhere between 15 to 20 years as the frontline truck before another five years of so in reserve status,” Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot told the Telegram. “Although the 1999 International served the community very well for many, many years it was not up to date and did not have the latest bells and whistles.”
The new 2022 Pierce Enforcer, which will serve the community as Engine 1, cost the city of Belton about $800,000: $700,000 for the truck itself and an additional $100,000 for various firefighting equipment.
“The guys are going to be driving the latest of the latest, which is a great morale booster. And it was custom designed and built to handle what we are asking it to do,” Fontenot said. “It has a little shorter wheelbase, since it’s assigned to the downtown Belton area, so it can get in and out of the streets a little bit easier, and it also has extra compartment space for the heavy equipment needed to respond to highway accidents. It’s a much better and safer truck than what we had.”
Although the body and engine for the 2022 Pierce Enforcer is built in Wisconsin, there was more work to be done once it arrived in Belton.
“I don’t think people realize the amount of work that gets done after the truck gets here,” Fontenot said. “There was about three to four weeks worth of work before that truck could even go into service, and the firefighters did a tremendous job. I can’t praise them enough on how well this truck turned out. It’s tremendous.”
The third-year Belton fire chief added how he was pleased that members of the Belton community took the time to be a part of the vehicle’s push-in ceremony — a service that typically only happens three or four times during a firefighter’s career.
“The No. 1 goal of our Belton Fire Department is engagement and community outreach,” Fontenot said. “So to interact with the community by having them come out and celebrate with us was just great to see. I know the firefighters appreciated it and I think the community appreciated it. It made us feel like a viable member of the community.”
The Belton Fire Corps, a volunteer organization that provides support for the Belton Fire Department, were among those happy to have spent their Thursday afternoon at the Central Fire Station.
“Those in attendance learned about the history of a push-in ceremony, were present for the blessing of Engine 1, and participated in the wash and push-in of Engine 1,” Belton Fire Corps said in a Facebook post. “We are excited to see Engine 1 in service. Thank you to everyone who participated in this fire service tradition.”