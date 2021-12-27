A Killeen man faces two criminal charges after police say he assaulted a Temple pizza delivery man and tried to steal a truck after the victim refused to give him a ride.
Henry Owens, 35, was indicted by grand jurors on Dec. 16 for robbery, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
A Domino’s pizza delivery man called the Temple Police Department on Aug. 13 to the 1800 block of South Ninth Street for a robbery call.
At the scene, officers interviewed the driver who told them the assault happened while doing his job, according to an arrest affidavit.
“He went on to report that as he approached (the) delivery residence, a man came up to him and asked him for a ride,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) stated he declined, explaining he was not allowed to let people in his car.”
The worker continued his delivery and said that Owens allegedly started to beat him up and attempted to steal his truck on his way back to the parking lot.
“During that attack, (the victim) reported the subject was striking him with his fist causing him bodily injury and pain and demanded ‘Where’s the money?’” the affidavit said.
As officers searched the area, they located Owens and identified him as a person matching the description given to them by the victim. Officers attempted an investigative stop.
“The subject refused to stop when police asked and was eventually forcibly stopped by the police,” the affidavit said. “The subject was searched … and police located cash as well as a Domino’s coin purse.”
The victim later identified Owens as his attacker, according to the affidavit.
Owens remains in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $126,000.
Court records show Owens is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 13 at the 27th Judicial District Court presided by John Gauntt.