Ryan Boutwell, the director of strength and conditioning for Temple High School athletics, was surprised with a $2,300 innovative teaching grant on Wednesday — funding from the Temple Education Foundation that he will place toward the purchase of VMaxPro velocity trackers.
This training tool allows athletes to digitize their training by tracking exercises and providing artificial intelligence-based recommendations on how to improve.
“Training is just more than sets, reps and weight. It’s about creating an environment that sets the athlete up for long term success,” he said in his grant proposal. “These sensors will be used across all sports that make their way through the weight room during the week.”
Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, called Boutwell’s grant “unique.”
“The Temple Athletics grant is a unique grant in that it involves the weight room instead of the classroom,” she said in a news release. “However, TEF felt like Mr. Boutwell’s grant used innovation and technology to improve students’ awareness of health and safety, which is knowledge they will use throughout their life.”
Boutwell noted how these sensors, which will be placed on bars, will transmit data to an application downloaded to Temple ISD iPads.
“The coaches and or athletes are able to see instant feedback on sets, reps, bar speed and bar path,” he said. “This allows me as the administrator of the workout to dictate to the students to add or subtract weight based on how well they are moving the weight.”
The director of strength and conditioning added how the “readiness of each athlete is ever changing.”
“Using this tool would allow me to tailor workouts to each athlete based on how they were feeling that day,” he said. “This would help better prepare the athletes for their sport and reduce overtraining and injury.”
TEF awarded an additional 13 innovative teaching grants, totaling more than $20,000, on Wednesday — funding that will benefit students and teachers at Temple High School, Western Hills Elementary School, Kennedy-Powell Elementary School, Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Cater Elementary and the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Gary Rutkowski at Kennedy-Powell Elementary School was among those other recipients.
His “Let’s Go with Science” grant will allow him to purchase electrical circuit kits and microscopes for the campus.
“Circuits are a difficult concept for students to understand. Doing (activities) with the Snap Circuit kits will allow students to not only have hands-on experience, but also will allow them to engineer and design complete circuits,” Rutkowski said in his proposal. “The microscopes will be used to understand matter, used with fossils and rock formations, organisms and environment. Lessons will help enhance the understanding that there is life beyond what our eyes can see.”
TEF has now awarded more than $64,000 to teachers for classroom innovation grants this academic year — financing that Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is grateful for.
“Shout out to the Temple Education Foundation for handing out teacher innovative grants today,” he said in a Tweet. “The ‘prize patrol’ was outstanding. We appreciate these amazing and invested TEF members for their commitment to Temple ISD.”
Donors can continue to contribute to TEF online at templeeducationfoundation.org/donate/.