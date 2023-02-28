Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness.
Twenty-eight years ago, a group of visionaries formed an alliance of love to help feed and clothe Temple residents who needed a helping hand.
Today, that need has grown.
Because of lingering COVID-related issues and rampant inflation, more people are coming up short when trying to balance their budgets. They are turning to food pantries such as Churches Touching Lives for Christ for help putting food on the dining table.
In 2022, CTLC provided more than 2.86 million pounds of food to 13,679 families, and that doesn’t include countless “homeless bags” handed out on a daily basis. A homeless bag includes meals and snacks that don’t require refrigeration or cooking — they can be consumed right away.
“Last month, we served 1,300 families,” said Earl Lloyd, executive director of CTLC. “Each family gets about 75 pounds of produce, meat and dry goods. We definitely are seeing the numbers rise.”
“It started with COVID,” he said “A lot of people lost their jobs and we saw a spike in the number of people needing help. They lost their incomes, but often they still had rent, utilities and medications to pay for. COVID increased demands on people’s budgets, so they turned to food pantries for assistance. The increased need really didn’t taper off in 2021 and 2022, and now inflation and high prices have more people than ever needing our services.”
With the increase in clients comes an increase in manpower.
“No one here gets a salary,” Lloyd said. “It’s all volunteer work, and we need more help. There’s always something that needs to be done — unloading trucks, packing client boxes, fixing homeless bags, building upkeep. We always need volunteers.”
“You know, you can’t tell the difference between the volunteers and the clients — we’re all people,” he said. “We have millionaires working next to hourly wage earners, and they are the same — they come here to volunteer and serve.”
Lloyd has been executive director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ for about a year. He had retired after 28 years as a Bell County probation officer.
“It’s a calling from God that I’m here,” he said. “I didn’t plan this as part of my retirement. My title says ‘director’ but I’m really a servant. I’m here to serve God and those in need.”
Paula Tanner, a CTLC board member, said the organization was formed to meet a growing concern — hunger.
“Cynthia Russell had been working with churches to meet the needs of the local population, and she felt churches should band together to help feed Temple’s hungry,” Tanner said. “She and (the late) Jim Hornsby came up with an idea and got a group of churches together to touch lives by donating their time and money.”
Today’s Churches Touching Lives for Christ meets several needs in the community. Groceries and personal items are distributed twice a week — from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the center prepares for the food distributions by receiving shipments from the Central Texas Food Bank and picking up donations from local stores.
“We get a truck from Central Texas Food Bank every Monday, and we unload and store the food,” Lloyd said. “We also pick up food from Walmart and other local retailers, and churches and civic groups have food drives for us. We bring in all the food, and package it in boxes and bags for distribution.”
Lloyd said the agency has been fortunate.
“We always have enough food. We’ve never had to turn anyone away, and we won’t,” he said.
On Thursday’s CTLC volunteers turn their attention to clothing.
“We have a clothing distribution from 9 to noon every Thursday,” Tanner said. “We provide women’s, men’s and children’s clothing free of charge.”
“We get in all kinds of things,” Lloyd added. “We’ve had people starting new jobs who needed steel-toed boots, and we were able to provide those. The Lord works in mysterious ways.”
Tanner and Lloyd said the facility has two programs designed to help local schoolchildren — Backpack Buddies and Weekend Nutritions. Both problems are distributed through Temple ISD.
“Backpack Buddies is a program where the community provides backpacks full of school supplies to local students,” Lloyd said. “Schools help us identify children in need — last year, we distributed more than 1,300 backpacks.”
The other program — Weekend Nutrition — feels the food gap on non-school days for many TISD kids.
“During the week, schools provide meals for kids during the week,” he said. “We prepare small bags containing a meal and snacks for the weekend. It’s usually something they can throw in a microwave to warm up. The bags are prepared at CTLC and distributed through the schools to kids who qualify. Every school in the Temple district receives some bags to distribute.”
Churches Touching Lives for Christ is located at 702 W. Avenue G in Temple. Those who need assistance or wish to volunteer can call 254-778-6885.
“If you come to volunteer, your life will be forever changed,” Lloyd said. “There are very few places where you can see exactly what Christ meant when he said to go into the world and preach the Gospel. It is truly an act of love — there is no difference between those who are served and those who do the serving.”
LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES
Here’s a look at the food pantries that serve the Temple/Belton area:
Churches Touching Lives for Christ
The pantry is located at 702 W. Ave. G in Temple and it is open every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring a photo ID and proof of a Bell County address. Clients line up on 13th Street.
Temple Christian Outreach
The food pantry is open every other Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The thrift store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday during weeks the pantry is open, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during week’s the food pantry is closed.
Love of Christ Food and Clothing Pantry
This pantry is located just off Interstate 35 at 2000 Airport Road in Temple. Distribution hours are 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Bring a photo ID, current proof of residency and information about each dependent.
Feed My Sheep
This Avenue G facility provides food and much more to Temple’s homeless community. The cafe serves coffee and donuts Monday through Friday and provides a hot breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Feed My Sheep serves lunch seven days a week, and provides a sack dinner for later in the day.
Impact Temple
This non-denominational church located at 306 E. Adams Ave. provides a Sunday meal for those in need following an 11 a.m. service.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church
The food pantry is located behind the church at the intersection of North 31st Street and FM 93. Food is distributed to clients with last names A through M on the second Wednesday of the month and those with last names N through Z on the fourth Wednesday. Bring a photo ID.
Helping Hands Neighborhood Food Pantry
Helping Hands Ministry, 2210 Holland Road in Belton, is open noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Bring a photo ID. Home deliveries are available for homebound individuals (seniors and individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from visiting the Neighborhood Food Pantry) who live within three miles of Helping Hands Ministry. To apply for home delivery, please call 254-939-7355.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army food pantry can be visited monthly and it is open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Pantry supplies vary, but fresh fruit and vegetables and frozen meat are usually available. Donations are welcome. Salvation Army, located on Avenue G in Temple, also provides the homeless community in Temple with a hot meal every day at 5:30 p.m.
Temple ISD
The Temple Independent School District operates under the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows the district to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to every enrolled student. The district also offers a free summer meal program, and those meals are available at several campuses during the summer months.
Belton ISD
At the end of January about 36% of Belton ISD students qualified for the free lunch program. Five BISD campuses are Community Eligibility Provision schools and all students at those schools are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches. Those schools are Belton Early Childhood, Chisholm Trail Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary, Southwest Elementary and South Belton Middle School. For summer feeding, the district offers sites and times where all children from 1 to 18 can received free breakfast and lunch. This includes all children, even if they are not students in Belton ISD.
Temple College
The Leopard Food Pantry at Temple College provides food staples, campus-grown vegetables and snacks to enrolled students at campuses in Temple and Taylor. The Temple pantry is located inside the Arnold Student Union building and is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students can shop for up to 15 items a day in the pantry and they can visit every day. A Central Texas Food Bank distribution is held monthly at TC’s south parking lot from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month.