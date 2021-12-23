Temple police launched a new website to recruit officers that have “character without compromise.”
“Make your career Temple, Texas, strong,” jointemplepd.com, the new site, urges.
The website introduces users to the Temple Police Department and the benefits of working in the growing community, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The website launch this week comes as the department has several officer openings — amid a national trend of departments having difficulty filling positions.
The police site, with photos that include women officers and those of color, features a recruiting video and other information to aid applicants. The site, Arreguin said, includes features to help users easily navigate the site and learn about the opportunities the Temple Police Department has to offer.
“The website and recruitment-focused social media accounts were developed in partnership with Arizona-based Epic Recruiting, a nationally recognized firm that specializes in matching qualified candidates with law enforcement agencies,” Arreguin said in a news release.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds applauded the City Council’s commitment to investing in the department’s growth.
“On June 17 Temple City Council approved an agreement with Epic to take our police recruiting to the next level,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The goal is to help broaden our reach to ensure we get the best qualified candidates for both sworn and non-sworn positions.”
The $126,250 contract with Epic Recruiting includes brand development, creation of a recruiting website and developing a recruiting strategy, Temple officials have said. The city has also offered bonuses to encourage existing officers to join the department.
“Temple is a great place to live and work, and we want to make sure that a wide range of top applicants, locally, regionally and even nationally have Temple, Texas, on their radar,” Reynolds said.
TPD is currently accepting applications for its Feb. 5 exam. The deadline to register is Jan. 31.
The recruiting site will provide updates on the latest hiring information, Arreguin said.
For more information, visit jointemplepd.com or jointemplepd accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.