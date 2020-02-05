JARRELL — A student bike rider was hit Wednesday morning by a car at Jarrell Elementary School.
The student was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is OK, Principal Andrea David said.
The bike rider was following the school’s procedures and bike route when the vehicle hit that student as it approached Judge King Drive.
David, in a letter sent to all elementary school parents, reminded parents how important it is for everyone to pay attention and cooperate with the school’s drop-off/pickup areas and procedures without exception.
The school’s front entrance is for bus riders, bike riders and walkers only, David said. Students in cars should not be dropped off in front of the building. The line at the back of the school off County Road 313 is for car usage.