BELTON — Horse and rider were put to the test this past weekend during the American Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
About 75 horses competed in 12 different classes on Sunday, said Cary Sims, secretary of the organization, an affiliate of the American Cutting Horse Association. About 98 horses competed on Saturday, with riders from age 10-80. Overall prize money for the weekend probably totaled nearly $20,000, she said.
“I have two shows a month here,” she said. “Cutting horse shows are bringing in a lot of money for this town.”
Mike Randolph of Belton, riding Highbrow Sweet Ride, had earned about $650 in the novice non-pro class by Sunday afternoon. He said the cutting horse sport originated back in the mid 1800s, when people ran all their cattle together.
“All these different ranchers would have a roundup,” he said. “On the last day, they separated cattle for the drive. They saved their best horses for this. Out of that, this competition developed.”
Randolph has at least a two-fold interest in cutting horse shows. In addition to riding in them, he and his wife, Rosemary, hold a Sunday morning service for the other contestants and their families through his Gathering Strays Ministry.
“We kind of serve as their pastors,” he said. “We take the church to them.”
Rosemary also helps him with the horses, he said.
“She exercises them and gets them prepared to show,” he said. “We’ve been into cutting horse for the last 25 years.”
One of the younger riders was Zack Harbers, 19, an animal science major at Texas A&M University.
“I want to be a vet,” he said.
This is his third year to ride in cutting horse shows, he said. His father, David Harbers of Simonton, competed in his younger days.
“Now we’re back in it,” Zack said.
Zack shows two cutting horses, and said he prefers to ride Harley, a mare.
“I personally like mares, because I think they have more personality and I love the sassiness, because you never know what you’re dealing with that day,” he said.
His father said cutting horses are “very sensitive on where your weight is.”
Zack said his trainer keeps telling him to “sit down with your weight on the stirrups — or end up in the dirt.”
Martha Wilson, 70, of Moscow rode her gelding Fletchtime in the show. On Saturday she placed first in the senior class. On Sunday she got third place and was set to ride again.
“I’ve always ridden but I’ve only been a cutter for 11 years,” she said. “I’ve never been without a horse in my life. I love the competition, and I like all the people in this association. Everybody has a strong bond for each other. It’s just a good time and it keeps you in shape.”