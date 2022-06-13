After nearly 36 years, Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 2 will now change hands.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to accept the resignation of outgoing JP GW Ivey and appoint his replacement. Ivey’s last day will be on June 24.
Ivey resigned after almost 36 years, or nine consecutive terms, in the office after not running for reelection in March.
While Ivey will no longer be a JP, he said he would continue as the city judge for the cities of Rogers and Troy.
“We just feel like it is time for us to do something different,” Ivey said. “We are not going to go get another job, we are done.”
Larry Wilkey, a Temple Police Department sergeant, will take over for Ivey after he resigns from his current job on June 23.
Wilkey will serve out the rest of Ivey’s unexpired term as justice of the peace, which ends Jan. 1, 2023. He will then start his first full term in the position, after he won the Republican nomination in the March 1 primary. He is unopposed in the November general election.
Ivey is expected to be the one to swear in Wilkey, a 28-year police veteran, to his new position.
“One word you can’t use is replace, after nine terms he will never be replaced,” Wilkey said. “I will do the best I can and be a strong advocate for Bell County and do what I can for everybody.”
A benefit that will come with the new position is a peace of mind for Wilkey’s wife Andi, who was present at Monday’s meeting.
As a police officer, Wilkey said, there were many times he would have to leave in the middle of the night with a bulletproof vest on. His wife told him that she was never awakened when he came home because she would stay up waiting.
Wilkey’s new JP job will prompt him to leave in the middle of the night for death pronunciations, but he said there would not be the same need for concern.
Wilkey admitted that the new job would be a big change from his current role as a police supervisor but he was confident in the training he would receive.
Ivey and other justices of the peace have offered to help Wilkey learn the ropes of his new position once he is sworn in June 24.
“The training that you get, that won’t be new to me,” Wilkey said. “You get trained to be a police officer, you get trained to investigate crimes against children. Whatever the case may be, you go through that training and you become relatively good at it.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn, along with the other Commissioners, thanked Ivey for his more than three decades of services.
“I don’t think that people fully realize … what justices of the peace do in our community and across the state,” Blackburn said. “But the number of hours you have to put in at all times of the day and night … I don’t know if that is fully appreciated.”