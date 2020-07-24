James Burrell wanted every student he taught to feel special and important.
That was true when he started his career in 1962 at T.B. Harris High School, the Belton Independent School District’s segregated campus.
It was true when he was assigned to Belton Middle School in 1967 after the district was fully integrated and Harris High School’s last class graduated.
It was also true when he retired as a Belton High School teacher in 2000 and when he continued to be a bus driver until May 2015.
Burrell, who worked 53 years for Belton ISD, died Sunday. He was 80. A private service is set for Saturday.
“He was a very dedicated man in whatever he did, especially in the areas of education and in church,” said the Rev. Roscoe Harrison, one of Burrell’s first students. “If you were to really sum up Mr. Burrell, you would say he was a dedicated teacher and a long servant to the church and to the Lord.”
Harrison, who will officiate Burrell’s funeral, remembered his former teacher as being like one of the students because he was close in age to them. Burrell was fresh out of Prairie View A&M College with his education degree when Belton ISD hired him to teach.
“He was only about 21 or 22 years old. It was his first teaching job. He taught biology and chemistry,” Harrison said, adding Burrell was also the assistant football coach. “He was always kind and a good mentor. He was very, very concerned about his students. He was always available.”
Belton ISD said in a statement that it was saddened about Burrell’s death.
“Coach Burrell, as he was known to many, was an influential and inspirational teacher for well over half a century in Belton,” the district said. “His legacy is one of love and faith-filled service, and it is carried on today by the countless lives he touched first as a teacher at West Belton Harris High School and then through his remarkable 53 years working in Belton ISD. Coach Burrell, a true treasure to our community, will be missed.”
Ty Taggart, a Belton ISD trustee, was one of Burrell’s students in the late 1980s.
“He was just one of those extra special people that it didn’t matter who you were or where you came from, he made you feel special and he really did make a difference in the district,” Taggart said.
. Belton ISD began integrating under freedom of choice in 1963. After that, many of the teachers at Harris High School left the district for other teaching jobs.
“Some of them stayed and taught in the integrated system. But some of them left and went to other schools,” Harrison said. “But Mr. Burrell stayed.”
Burrell even met his future wife, Beverly Meshack Burrell, at Harris High School. She was the librarian. They married on May 31, 1964.
Burrell was a religious man. He was a deacon at Magnolia First Baptist Church, 712 N. Pearl St. Suzanne McDonald, the Belton school board president, is a member of the congregation.
“He actually joined a Zoom call (Sunday) morning for Sunday school and passed away later on in the day,” McDonald said. “A true hero right to the very end.”
Former Belton teachers Sid and Kay Post worked alongside Burrell.
“Many will remember the kind spirit of James Burrell. Knowing him as an educator was just the tip of the iceberg,” they said. “Adults and youth alike benefited from his example as a Christian. His decades of preparing today’s youth for tomorrow’s world is reflected through his students.”
Outside of church and the school district, Burrell actively volunteered in the community. He volunteered for the Belton Fire Department, Habitat for Humanity, and was president of the local Texas State Teachers Association and president of the Ebony Cultural Society from 1993 to 1996.
He won numerous awards, including the Temple Daily Telegram’s Golden Apple Award in 1993, the President Call to Service Award in 2011 and a volunteer service award from President Barack Obama.
Survivors include his wife; his daughters, LaWanda Ethridge and Debra Waller; and his son, Jason Lorenzo Burrell.
“Anybody who would get onto a school bus two times a day for 50 years, you know that person is in it for the right reasons,” Taggart said, adding that education is a calling. “He is the prime example of someone who called to be in a profession where he made a difference in people’s lives.”