Academie Musique of Central Texas presented a Sunday afternoon concert at Christ Episcopal Church that benefitted a local nonprofit, the Un-Included Club.
David Perez-Guerra, an academy instructor, introduced the artists: Michael MacLaughlin, strings; Lauren Vaughn Carlson, soprano; Nan Cryar, piano; and George Hogan, baritone. Perez-Guerra accompanied some of the pieces on the piano.
“Christ Church tries to help the community in as many ways as possible,” said the Rev. Janice Krause, the church’s interim rector. “This time we’re helping the Un-Included Club.”
The Rev. Becky Sparks, Christ Church deacon, said the Un-Included Club is well known in the Temple area.
“We’ve been doing some collaboration with them through the Episcopal Health Foundation,” Sparks said.
Travis Collins, standing in for his wife, Doree Collins, who is the club’s executive director, thanked the church for helping the club and spoke about the nonprofit’s inception and growth. A little more than 12 years ago, he said, Garfield Hawk started it in his backyard. Hawk got youngsters involved in football, basketball — anything they could do to occupy their hands.
The most important thing we can learn in life is the ability to read, Collins said, and a lot of the children the club serves don’t like to read.
“When we attach specific activities to these books, they are more willing to read,” he said.
In its urban garden, the club is learning a lot about micro greens, he said. Micro greens are the stage just beyond sprouts, he said. This helps with the attention span of children 10-12 years old, he said, which is “zero.”
With micro greens, the youngsters were able to see growth from planting to harvest within seven days, and it was something they could eat, he said, sort of like “processed snacks.”
“We realized that was the direction we needed to go,” he said.
“We grow all types,” he said of the farm. “We want to expand that as much as possible. We’re learning even as we grow.”
This was the church’s third benefit concert, Sparks said. The first benefit was for St. Vincent de Paul’s, the second for Feed My Sheep. The next concert will be Feb. 23 for Honduras Good Works.
Krause said the Episcopal Health Foundation was established to support health improvement all across Texas, and to promote a better understanding of health issues. The foundation recently made a grant to assist in the expansion of the Un-Included Club. The club teaches youngsters to make wise choices about health, safety and education, Doree Collins said in a previous interview.