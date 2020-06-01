TROY -- An 18-year-old man died Sunday night in a Troy crash after two vehicles collided at an intersection.
Raiden Garcia of Troy died in the collision that happened just before 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Injured in the crash were a 22-year-old male, Joan Rivera, a woman and two of three children. Rivera and those in the vehicle with him were all transported to area hospitals. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said Monday.
Garcia drove west in a white Dodge 4-door on Loves Boulevard where it intersected South Central Avenue. Rivera drove south on Central Avenue in a silver 2004 Infinity SUV, Smith said. The two vehicles crashed in the 1200 block of Central Avenue at the intersection.
The southbound service road was closed for several hours. The main lanes of Interstate 35 were not affected.
The crash is still under investigation, according to Smith.
Responding agencies included the Troy Police Department, Troy Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.