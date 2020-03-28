The city of Temple wants a new police chief who is an engaging and visionary leader that will lead with integrity and passion.
Among the qualities city officials seek in a new chief are that he will be transparent with the public, support community policing initiatives and create partnership with communities.
The in-person interviews for the three finalists were postponed because of the Bell County shelter-in-place directive caused by the spread of coronavirus. Interviews will be rescheduled in the future.
The three candidates for Temple police chief were given chances to answer Telegram questions based on their cover letters, but all three declined to answer questions in advance of the community panel interviews.
Houston Assistant Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Lopez, Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Reynolds of Olathe, Kansas, and Arlington Deputy Chief James “Jim” Lowery all had similar reasons — to maintain the integrity of the selection process since they felt sure the questions would be asked by the selection committee.
The three also said they would be glad to talk with the Telegram and answer the questions — if they were selected.
“The questions you have asked are good questions and questions that are likely to be asked during the selection process for the Police Chief position,” Reynolds said.
“If I am lucky enough to be selected as the chief of police, I will love to have a conversation with you and address your questions,” Lopez said.
Each candidate, in cover letters to the city, mentioned a transparent and accountable police department. Lopez added a police chief should be “open to ideas.”
Lopez values “collaboration between the department, local agencies, civic groups and business partners, which increases the safety of our communities,” he said.
Lowery felt a department should address the “social ills” of racism, homelessness, mental health, panhandling and family disintegration, to mention a few.
Reynolds believes that direction and interaction through social media help identify crime issues and problems affecting a community. He seeks to address violent crime and use community policing in neighborhoods, downtown and in parks.
“I believe in order to be successful, the future of modern policing demands a long-range commitment to transparency and accountability to our respective communities,” Reynolds said.
One of the points in Lopez’s cover letter was reducing the fear the community has of law enforcement. He led the department’s 2017 responses to both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.
“Without a doubt, the daily actions and words of all members of the Temple Police Department are paramount to our ability to enforce the laws, prevent crimes and safeguard the constitutional rights of all people. I believe my demonstrated abilities will promote the department’s mission to be the national leader in the delivery of public service,” Lowery said.
Lopez and Reynolds are both members of the FBI National Academy Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Lowery received many awards during his time with the Arlington Police Department.