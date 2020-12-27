Sometimes, situations improve for the better over the century.
However, at other times, it seems like folks are dealing with the same problems over and over. Only the hairstyles change.
In the waning days of 1920 and the early months of 1921, Bell County and Texans, in general, were facing uneasy truths about race, immigrants and gun control just like today.
Take, for example, the economy now compared to the same time 100 years ago.
This year’s holiday spending is down, partly blamed on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. JPMorgan reported that total credit card purchases dropped 5.4 percent from four weeks before Black Friday through Dec. 14. What JPMorgan calls “card-present spending” has crashed 18 percent from a year ago for the holiday season to date.
Looking back a century ago, the Temple Daily Telegram reported on Jan. 2, 1921, almost the same sluggish numbers (although no one had credit cards back then). The drop was blamed on increased unemployment and business readjustment after World War I and the great influenza pandemic of 1918.
Farmers’ cotton prices were low; buyers were generally apathetic. All of this led to depressed business activity. The Telegram also reported that the Federal Reserve Board had cut operations from 40 to 75 percent of normal, resulting in steep wage cuts.
Among other issues of a century ago that just don’t seem to go away were the following:
‘Let justice take its course’
The Telegram in early January 1921 reported on surveys compiled by the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama that indicated the number of lynchings had fallen in 1920.
The heaviest concentration of mob activity was along the Brazos River from Waco to the Gulf of Mexico, where 11 counties accounted for 20 percent of all lynch mobs. Bell County was among those counties.
One modest sign was in the reduction in unlawful lynchings, especially of African-Americans. Tuskegee reported that, nationwide, only 61 persons were victims of mob violence in 1920, as opposed to 82 in 1919 and 64 in 1918. Most victims were black men, many of whom were killed before they could face trial.
“Mob violence is not as popular now as it used to be, and we no longer hear of individuals boasting of taking a party in lynchings — no normal individuals, at least. People are beginning to realize that it is more civilized to let justice take its course,” the Telegram reported.
Unfortunately, lynchings continued, albeit in few numbers each year. In 1922 throughout Texas, 13 mobs claimed 15 victims in separate incidents. After this, there was a sharp decline; 1925 was the first lynching-free year.
Not wanted here
The state’s name comes from the Native American word for “friendly,” but Texans were anything but welcoming to immigrants who had begun a productive rice-growing enterprise in Texas — especially those of Asian heritage.
In January 1921, state legislators introduced a bill preventing Japanese immigrants from owning land in Texas. An anti-alien group called “the American Legion” (not to be confused with the military veterans’ organization) pushed for enforcement of an 1892 Texas law forbidding alien non-residents from owning land. Their actions were directed toward the high numbers of Japanese immigrants who had settled in South Texas, but affected seasonal workers throughout the state and the economy.
Japanese first moved to Texas in significant numbers in 1902, with promises that they would be welcome. Within just a few years, Japanese rice enterprises were so successful that Texas and Louisiana produced 90 percent of all rice consumed in the U.S.
The Texas Legislature in 1921 passed an alien land law that prohibited foreign-born Japanese from purchasing or leasing additional farmland. Three years later, Congress banned Japanese immigrants and barred foreign-born Japanese from acquiring American citizenship.
Less than a week after New Year’s Day 1921, many Japanese who owned Texas land were told to leave for California; their property was confiscated.
Just say no to gun sales
Gov. Pat Morris Neff (1871–1952), Coryell County native, came into office in January 1921 with an extensive agenda. Viewed as a crusader and a moralist, he pushed for reforms in education, prisons, public health, law enforcement, and taxation.
Among his first acts in early January was vetoing a Texas Senate bill that would have repealed a 50 percent tax on gun sales.
In vetoing the proposed rollback on firearm taxes, the governor said that people who carry guns intend to kill others. The high tax added money to the state coffers, but also discouraged gun sales and senseless assaults and murders, he added.
Gun purchases should be “made a difficult as possible for a man to kill another,” Neff said.
But lawmakers added a loophole: Guns could be leased; therefore, skirting the taxes.
Neff added that he would gladly endorse a bill making it impossible to buy or lease pistols.
Is Fido a wino?
By New Year’s Day 1921, the 18th Amendment was set in stone — dry stone.
Texas voters had approved a state prohibition amendment in 1919, although Bell County had voted to outlaw liquor sales and consumption in 1915. The U.S. Constitutional amendment outlawing all alcoholic beverages was controversial in both national and Texas politics.
The state’s Anti-Saloon League, active in Bell County, was deeply divided over the question of how to use the 18th Amendment: Either persuading Texans to abstain; or demanding stricter enforcement.
This led to a clever way to skirt the law, just in time for holiday revelry New Year’s 1920.
Veterinarians were accused of prescribing certain alcoholic substances for their four-legged patients.
So, the question rose among local law enforcement officials: How much liquor can legally be prescribed for a chicken, cow or dog? Bell County district attorneys claimed that the prescriptions were really consumed by their owners.
Unfortunately, the furry and feathered witnesses to the crimes were unable to testify.