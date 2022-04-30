As COVID-19 cases drop in Bell County, 905 deaths have been reported and health officials warn of new variants that can bring back surges.
“Even though our numbers right now are very low, and we’re excited about that, we still need people to be very vigilant,” Amy Yeager, Bell County Health District director, said. “This is still a new virus. We’re still learning about its patterns and its behavior.”
The world has dealt with COVID-19 for more than two years. However, Yeager said that even though it might seem like a long time, when it comes to science, more is needed to understand a disease fully.
“This is still a new virus, including the variants,” she said. “There is still so much that we have to learn about it as a public health field. We’re hoping that we might be able to provide even more preventative measures and even more treatment measures so we can continue to move forward and learn more about this virus and its behaviors.”
Bell County followed national trends in that the disease was more fatal to older people than young, with people in their 60s, 70s and 80s having the top three death totals locally and almost two-thirds of the total fatalities.
People in their 60s had the highest number of deaths with 220, followed by those in their 70s with 195; people in their 80s with 181 deaths; and residents in their 50s with 98 deaths. People in their 90s made up 93 deaths while those 100 or older had eight deaths.
Younger people were less affected by the virus. People in their 40s had 63 deaths, while people in their 30s had 36 deaths. There were eight deaths among those in their 20s and one death for a child younger than 9.
“There are a few reasons why the older population has been more affected on the fatality side of COVID-19,” Yeager said. “Older folks tend to live in congregate settings. When COVID-19 hit first in America, the nursing homes and assisted living facilities took a really hard hit. People who are older tend to have more chronic conditions. The numbers reflect that. Especially before preventive measures were available.”
Virus effects by gender
When it comes to genders, 509 males have died compared to 396 females.
“Locally and nationally, we still don’t have a good pulse on how the virus is affecting men versus women,” Yeager said. “We do have a lot of data points here in Bell County. When we get to the point in the response when we can do a deeper dive analysis, that is one of the pieces that we intend to do an analysis on.”
U.S. Census data for 2021 shows Bell County has a population of 379,617 residents. About 50.3% of the population are women, while 49.7% are males.
About 53% of the population is between 19 to 64, 27.6% between 5 and 18 years old, 11.2% are older than 65, and 8.2% are younger than 5.
Ethnicity and vaccination status are not recorded by the county regarding death tolls.
The county’s health district monitors the variant’s behavior in Bell County and around the world to prepare for when a new variation hits locally.
“The current variant coming into our radar is the B.A.2,” she said. “When it was in Europe, it was moving fast. That was something that we were very concerned about … five weeks ago. It’s fortunately been more of a short trickling into the area. We watch the national trend. We watch the hotspots nationally and globally to be better prepared.”
Current cases
Temple currently has 31 active cases and 12,615 of the total number of cases.
Belton has nine active cases and 5,173 of the total number of cases.
Killeen has 27 active and 20,109 of the total cases reported.
The rest of the 9,513 cases were reported in Harker Heights, Burlington, Troy, Nolanville, Salado, Rogers Holland, Little River-Academy, Morgan’s Point Resort, Kempner, Pendleton, Heidenheimer and Bartlett.
Fort Hood has its own reporting system.
Of the 47,513 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,533 have recovered and 905 people have died.
Continuing safety guidelines
Yeager said the scientific community has learned a lot about the virus during the limited time it has been present as a pandemic.
“We’ve come tremendously far in two years as a field,” Yeager said. “There are variants, and it will continue to mutate. There are different factors that will affect it. One of those factors is vaccinations. The more people that are vaccinated, it doesn’t just protect the individual. It also helps to protect the community. It will also put up a wall so it decreases the number of hosts that the virus will have over time.”
Health guidelines, according to Yeager, need to continue to be followed to prevent not only COVID-19 but other viruses.
“Hand washing should always be happening,” she said. “That decreases the chances of transmitting all kinds of viruses. Social distancing is still a good measure to take, even with cases low. Properly sanitizing and cleaning things is always a good idea. Another one is masking, there’s no requirement on it, but people are still welcomed and encouraged to mask when they feel more comfortable that way, and when they’re in a higher-risk situation for transmitting or catching something like COVID-19.”
Vaccination, Yeager said, continues to be the best way to combat COVID-19 variants and transmission.
“We strongly encourage people to get the vaccine,” she said. “If there are questions, talk to a pharmacist, talk to a health care provider. It really is the best defense. What we learned so far is that the boosters are just as important as getting that first round of the vaccine to get the more protection available at this point of the pandemic.”
Bell COVID-19 cases
Total cases: 27,440, 25,131 recovered, 508 dead
Temple: 7,934
Killeen: 11,468
Belton: 3,360
Harker Heights: 1,853
Other: 2,836