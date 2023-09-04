It’s been a scorching hot summer across Texas, but according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Temple has been an exceptionally hot spot in 2023 and the city’s record for most triple-digit heat days is likely to fall.
featured breaking editor's pick
Temple nears triple-digit record
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility
- ‘A hostile and toxic environment’: Former Morgan's Point Resort official cites City Council actions in resignation letter
- 2 killed, 2 injured in Bell County crash
- Legg goes all out for Lake; Broncos senior linebacker/receiver a two-way force
- Wildcats fall: Temple can’t keep pace with Willis in 45-17 setback
- UPDATE: Rogers man held in violent attack at Temple shopping center
- Strange case: Indictment: Naked woman allegedly assaulted Bell deputy
- UPDATE: Two juveniles in custody after Temple High School gun incident
- Conner Thomas Haun, age 17, of Salado, Died August 24, 2023
- Temple man indicted in choking attack on woman