Six Salado Middle School students are hoping their hard work paid off in NASA’s WEAR challenge.
Cash Adams, Alicia Alsop, Wesley Engleking, DeVonte Foster, Thomas Novotny and Caity Wilson were tasked with designing wearable astronaut radiation protection for deep space missions — a challenge National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineers are currently working through for Artemis astronauts.
“During phase one of the WEAR Challenge, Salado Middle School students developed a design to provide wearable astronaut radiation protection for deep space missions,” NASA said in a news release. “During phase two, students produced a prototype of their design and created a promotional video for their product.”
These seven students — who dubbed themselves “The Brainiacs” — had their designs selected from a pool of 66 entries from schools and organizations throughout the nation. They are one of eight remaining teams in the competition’s headgear design category.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny thanked Laura Tomlin and Colleen Gilchrest — teachers sponsoring the team — for the hours of work they have volunteered with the students.
“It is pretty amazing what those kids have done and I really give credit to our two teachers,” Novotny told the Telegram. “All three of my boys have had those two teachers and they are amazing … Just the amount of time they have had to volunteer this summer to work with these kids is amazing.”
The team had been working on their design since February, and Tomlin is proud of them for the teamwork they displayed — a collaboration Gilchrest said the students loved most about the competition.
“It was challenging getting together … And to give up their time during the summer for this project really speaks volumes for these kids and their dedication,” Tomlin said. “You would have certain working on the computer, certain kids working on engineering and certain kids working on the presentation.”
Tomlin said students spent countless hours completing materials research for their design, as the team needed to utilize materials capable of withstanding solar radiation.
“Solar radiation is different from radiation that you would receive through an X-ray, so the materials that would be used to protect the astronaut … are hydrogen rich materials,” she said.
Novotny, whose youngest son Thomas is involved in the competition, is proud of how far the team has progressed.
“Win or lose, the fact they were one of only eight teams in the whole nation is outstanding,” he said.
Novotny said NASA will invite the top prototypes and promotional videos to an event later this year at Langley Research Center in Virginia. Those teams will be announced at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.