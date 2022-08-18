Bell County health officials are waiting to receive the county’s first doses of the monkeypox vaccine as only one local case has been confirmed.
The vaccine remains in short supply globally as cases rise. In the United States, mostly large metropolitan areas have been mostly affected but some cases are scattered around Central Texas.
“We still do not have any vaccine for monkeypox in Bell County,” Amy Yeager, Bell County Public Health District director, said. “However we know that we have some coming, just the date keeps changing. There’s a lot of logistics at the state level whenever you’re trying to move things like vaccine statewide so it will come eventually and we appreciate that the state is doing what they can and what they need to keep the vaccine safe distributed as such.”
Although Bell County has one confirmed monkeypox case, the health district has investigated 11 incidents that resulted in negative tests.
“We have had 11 cases that we have investigated and they’ve all been negative from monkeypox but had met some of the initial criteria enough to warrant us to investigate it further,” Yeager said.
Monkeypox continues to spread across Central Texas.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports six cases involving five men and one woman. Four of those confirmed cases involve people under 40.
The Williamson County and Cities Public Health District has reported seven presumptive cases, none of which have been confirmed.
The United States has more than 13,500 monkeypox cases — the most infections of any country. About 98% of U.S. cases are men and about 93% were men who reported recent sexual contact with other men.
Symptoms of the disease include, fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that spreads pimple-like blisters across the face, hands or feet. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Health officials say monkeypox is spread through direct contact with rash, scabs or bodily fluids, intimate physical contact and touching items that may have been contaminate through the skin rash or bodily fluids. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.
While mostly men have been affected by the disease, a presumptive case in a child under 2 has been reported in Harris County. Officials told reporters they are doing contact tracing to determine how the child got the disease.
The Centers for Disease Control said Thursday it is setting aside an extra 50,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine for places with upcoming gay pride events, including events in Atlanta and New Orleans.
Officials said they will also release 442,000 of the smaller doses for order by state, local and territorial health departments. Next week, 1.8 million doses, or 360,000 vials, will be distributed, the Associated Press reported.