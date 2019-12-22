Peace, unity, justice and forgiveness were among the requests made in a Sunday afternoon prayer service held in response to the city’s angst over the shooting of Michael Dean by Temple Police, as local pastors, city officials, community leaders and other citizens gathered for prayer and encouragement in the parking lot of the Municipal Building.
“The Bible says, ‘How beautiful it is for brethren to dwell together in unity,’” said the Rev. D.S. McBride, pastor of Grace Temple Ministries, and master of ceremonies. “One thing we do have in common, and that is the Lord Jesus Christ.”
The Christmas season is a great time for God’s people to come together in unity, he said.
The program included prayers and comments by Texas State Rep. Hugh Shine, the Rev. Robert Beamon, pastor of New Day Fellowship Church; Chase Bowers, Danny Cunningham and Casey Burke, pastors at Temple Bible Church; the Rev. Steve Jackson, pastor of New Wine Worship Center; and Sonjanette Crossley, president of Citizens for Progress.
“This is what in my opinion will help heal this city,” said Marvin Lawson, a deacon at the First Baptist Church, before reading the 23rd Psalm. “The Lord is the shepherd of His people. That’s unity — that’s everybody working together.”
In his prayer, Chase Bowers said, “Today we come in the wake of tragedy. As the Dean family grieves, we pray … for peace, unity.”
Jesus prayed the night before he died that his followers would be one, Bowers said. “So, God, make us one. Help us to love one another.”
Bowers prayed the truth of the situation would be brought to light, that there would be justice, “and ultimately forgiveness.”
Jackson read John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
Cunningham read from Ephesians 3 about the apostle Paul saying God would use the church to make things known to the rulers of the world, so that Christians may approach God in freedom and confidence.
“We confess that sometimes we’re confused, and we don’t see correctly, but you do,” he prayed. “Divide all the things that pull us apart.”
He prayed for the peace that passes understanding for the Dean family, for those investigating the case, and for everyone involved.
“Help us to embrace one another in brotherly love,” he said.
In her remarks, Sonjanette Crossley said, “We’re having a human experience, and a human experience offers us pain and pleasure.”
Thank God we have the weapon of prayer, she said, and reminded everyone that the scripture says one child of God can chase a thousand enemies.
“How many things of pain and evil can we banish today?” she said.
Beamon recognized the elected city officials in the crowd, and said that according to the scripture government rests on the shoulders of Christ. He read from Ephesians about putting on the whole armor of God.
“You are Lord of lords and king of kings,” Beamon said in his prayer. This city was named Temple for a reason, he said. “We call it the Temple of God. What the enemy called for our bad, we call for our good. We declare a new spirit in Temple. We declare peace in Temple.”
McBride introduced his daughter, Lexxi McBride.
“We can’t lose sight of God,” she said. “It must be what God says … Put away political, denominational, anything that divides us. We’re Christians first.”
She read Colossians 3:12: “Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, longsuffering.”