There’s support available for Temple College students as they make their way through the spring semester, which began two weeks ago.
Carey Rose, division director of student enrollment services and management, talked about activities going on in her division to help with enrollment.
“We’re in week three of the semester and we’re now reaching out to students and following through with emails and texts on any alerts coming in from faculty,” Rose said. “We’re doing whatever it takes to make sure students are staying in classes and are successful.”
So far this semester, six different emails have been sent out to all students, she said. During the first week emails checked with students to see if they knew the location of their classes and about having their textbooks. At the end of the first week, a congratulatory email was sent out to students about successfully getting through the first week.
Other emails are about questions the student might have.
Most queries from students are easy to answer, Rose said.
“At week three, we’re shifting gears and checking on the students who are on academic probation,” she said. “We’re reminding them that this semester has to be good and they have to get at least a 2.0 grade to avoid academic suspension.”
The calls and texts remind the students of tutoring options and other resources that are available to the students.
A veterans benefits day was held at Temple College earlier this month and was put on by the school’s Circle of Support, Christy Ponce, Temple College president, said.
“We’re now making new connections with community partners who can help with housing vouchers, food vouchers, scholarships and many more resources,” Ponce said. “It was a great way to introduce our students to everything that is available to them in the community.”
The Faculty Art Exhibition will open at 7 p.m. Saturday in the visual arts complex, 2105 S. Fifth St.
The exhibit will feature works by Michael Donahue, Dave Hansen, Tommy Holton, Marianne McGrath, Virginia Pates, Adam Stratton and Donna Yarrell.
The exhibit will be on display through April 2.
Music Educators performers
During the trustees meeting Sara Baker, chair of the performing arts department at Temple College, introduced TC students — vocalists and instrumentalists — who have been selected to perform with 2020 All-State music ensembles in February at the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio.
The students are Drew Schmidt, bass; Alondra Salazar, soprano; Hope Ash, soprano; Idalia Medina, French horn, Kennedy Hogan, clarinet; and Deon Byrd, euphonium.
To make it to the state level of competition, the band members make recordings that are judged by directors all over the state. The choir students compete regionally.
Vocal students from Austin Community College, Central Texas College and TC had to sing through all of the assigned music to demonstrate readiness, Baker said.
“It’s a rigorous process,” she said.
Three students will perform with the Texas Two-Year College Choir Directors’ Association All-State Choir: This is the second year that Salazar and Schmidt have been selected for the All-State Choir.
The other three students will perform with the Texas Two-Year College Band Director’s Association Symphonic Band: This is the second year that Byrd, Hogan and Medina have been selected for the All-State Symphonic Band.
Being selected for an All-State ensemble is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. More than 60,000 students from around the state compete for the honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles, including bands, orchestras and choirs. About 1,700 are selected each year.
EMS Educator of Year
Jeff Fritz, emergency medical services department chair, introduced Deidra Blankenship, EMS educator at TC, at the trustees meeting.
Blankenship was named EMS Educator of the Year Award at the 2019 Texas EMS Conference.
“I did not even know I had been nominated,” Blankenship said.
The EMS Educator of the Year Award is given by the Texas Department of State Health Services and honors a state-certified EMS instructor or course coordinator who advances EMS education in Texas through innovation, collaboration and a commitment to students.
Blankenship teaches paramedic students using an augmented reality system. A native of Austin, Blankenship earned her EMT and Advance EMT certification through Austin Community College and completed her paramedic training at McLennan Community College in Waco. She worked as a field paramedic for the San Marcos/Hays County EMS and also as an Air Evac paramedic before deciding to pursue teaching full-time. She said she likes the rewarding feeling that comes with teaching.
“I’ve had the same struggles the students have had and I made it,” Blankenship said. “I think I can relate to the students and remind them that we’ve all been there.”
While Blankenship continues to teach others, she is furthering her own education. In fall 2020, she plans to begin work on a Ph.D. in Health Sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.