CTE certified nursing assistant program

Kimberly Compton, left, a registered nurse/certified nursing assistant director for Temple High School Career and Technical Education, and THS senior Andrea Olivos-Gutierrez, who seeks to become a cardiologist, practice taking blood pressure readings in the campus CNA lab.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

Andrea Olivos-Gutierrez, a Temple High School senior, is closing in on her dream of working in health care after being accepted into the Explore Cru Nursing Summer Camp at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

jvalley@tdtnews.com