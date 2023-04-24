Andrea Olivos-Gutierrez, a Temple High School senior, is closing in on her dream of working in health care after being accepted into the Explore Cru Nursing Summer Camp at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Aspiring doctor: Temple senior wins spot at notable Cru nursing camp
Joel Valley
