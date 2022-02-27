Dr. Monroe Alpheus Majors (1864-1960) felt a calling to practice medicine for his fellow blacks, but racists wanted to hang him.
That’s when he and his friends got organized.
The Waco-born physician is cred- ited with be-ing one of the principal guiding spirits and among the 14 founding members of the Lone Star State Medical, Dental and Pharmaceutical Association, composed of black health care practitioners. At the same time, he helped to organize the Lone Star organization with the assistance of Dr. Benjamin Jesse Covington (1869-1961).
Covington, a Marlin native, was the son of former slaves and an alumnus of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn.
Majors became a guiding light for other Central Texas black physicians and practitioners at a time when medical institutions were available to only whites.
Graduating with a medical degree in 1886 from Meharry, Majors is considered the first Texas-born physician to graduate from that school. Shortly after graduation he opened a practice in Brenham. He was well trained, articulate and respected among his fellow blacks.
But Majors’ success and organizational skills threatened certain segments of the white power structure. Shortly afterward his name appeared on a list prepared by a group of racists of influential blacks who were to be ousted from their community.
Majors quickly closed his practice and left town, opting to make a living teaching at schools and working for newspapers. He learned later that several named on the racists’ list had been hanged.
Eventually by 1890, he returned to Waco, where he opened another medical practice, taught hygiene and sanitation at Paul Quinn College and operated a hospital for black patients in Waco. Between 1893 and 1895 he also was editor of “Texas Searchlight,” a serial publication that addressed issues facing blacks.
By the beginning of the 20th century, after a sporadic start, the Lone Star Medical Association grew steadily to attain a membership of almost 300 by 1928 of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, and nurses.
Covington’s and Majors’ challenges paralleled the issues other black physicians faced as they cared for black patients.
Medical care for blacks in Bell County was iffy. Blacks made slow but steady progress for the four decades following emancipation. However, freedom from slavery meant more shackles for sick black people. Post-emancipation health care for some simply meant the freedom to die untreated or untouched by physicians and hospitals that refused service to “coloreds.”
Health care continued to be the biggest roadblock for blacks and their struggle to advance throughout the 20th century.
Blacks in Bell County could receive some care. In the early 1900s, as Temple’s Santa Fe Hospital expanded for sick and injured Santa Fe Railway employees, physicians resisted the suggestion to send black railroaders to Galveston for treatment. Instead, the Temple hospital maintained separate wards for black patients in the basement.
Archived at the Bell County Museum are patient logs by white physicians, among them Drs. Jeremiah “Jerry” Hood Stephens (1833-1925) and John Samuel McCelvey (1870-1964), that show they made house calls occasionally to black homes.
Early in the 20th century, Temple had a preponderance of black physicians in the county.
Among them, Dr. Robert Edward Lee Holland (1864-1958), who labored to serve the disenfranchised amid growing racism under tightening Jim Crow restrictions. He also served several officer positions in the Lone Star Association.
However, at the same time, none of Temple’s health care facilities offered admitting and practice privileges to black physicians. In fact, organized medicine shut out blacks from the all-white medical systems.
For example, at the time of his death, Thomas Edison Dixon (1890-1958) of Temple was the only black physician practicing in Bell County. Black physicians were excluded from hospital-sponsored educational programs, Texas medical schools and libraries.
The medical establishment rigged its system against black practitioners. The American Medical Association had no overt restriction on black physicians, but it recognized only one organization from each state, and in Texas that was the Texas Medical Association — which was for white physicians only.
In 1903, during the reorganization of the Texas Medical Association, the bylaws were changed to specifically state, “Every regularly educated physician except Negroes, are eligible to membership in this body.”
The two associations did have some cooperation. Texas Medical Association provided featured speakers at Lone Star sessions as early as 1902, including Dr. Arthur Carroll Scott Sr. (1865-1940), who spoke on aspects of surgery and the Santa Fe Railway medical system.
Eventually, the white medical organization officially endorsed the black association in 1939 — more than 50 years after its founding.
Nevertheless, the Lone Star Medical Association persisted to operate under these restraints. When the Texas Medical Association convened in 1949, the retiring president gave an impassioned plea to opening its ranks to their black colleagues.
“I have been advised not to discuss this problem, but I feel it is a good thing to do. We have in Texas the Lone Star Medical Association made up of licensed Negro doctors, with whom our connection and cooperation have been poor. I urge the incoming president to form a friendly and able committee to work with … the Lone Star Medical Association to allow Negro doctors in Texas to enjoy the benefits of AMA membership, and to provide them with modern hospital facilities for the care of their patients,” he said.
The group formed committees to work with Texas lawmakers to establish a medical college to train more black doctors and nurses, and to push for additional beds and wards for black patients in hospitals statewide.
Over the next five years, changes gradually did come. The Texas Medical Association began admitting black physicians in 1955.
Only acts of Congress helped to push the issue further in local segregated facilities. In 1964, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act, which banned discrimination in all public places, and the Medicare/Medicaid legislation that ended desegregation in any hospital wishing to admit patients covered by the systems.