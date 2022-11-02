A Belton man who pleaded guilty to two felony charges in June was given probation Monday after a district judge heard pleas from his family.
Ricardo Mendoza, 25, was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation by 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie.
Mendoza was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Part of his sentence includes serving 90 days of work release incarceration and paying $39,228.09 in restitution to a man who was shot.
His charges stem from a Jan. 1, 2020, altercation at a residence on Third Street in Belton where a man was shot by Mendoza, according to an arrest affidavit.
“(Mendoza) reported that a large group of individuals had arrived at his nearby home and started shooting,” the affidavit said. “The suspect stated that he returned fire with a handgun and shot (a man) in the process.”
During his sentencing hearing, several family members testified that Mendoza was protecting his mother’s home.
“My brother deserves a second chance,” his sister Marlina Rodriguez testified. “I ask that he’s given a second chance. Back then, I thought my life was in danger.”
Next on the stand was his mother, Carmina Rodriguez, who said the whole family was at home when they learned someone wanted to fight her other son.
She continued by saying they did not take the threat seriously until a large group of people showed up at her house.
“I saw headlights, and I heard a honk,” she said. “We all got up, and we checked to see who was outside. I saw two vehicles turning. I saw at least 20 people standing on the side of the road. I was on the phone trying to call 911. (I heard) a loud pop. It scared me. I dropped down to my knees.”
Mendoza, according to his mother, picked up a gun from his room and started shooting at the group from the door of their residence.
Carmina Rodriguez told the court her son made the wrong decision by shooting indiscriminately into the crowd but believed her son to be a good person.
“He pushed people to do better in life,” she said. “He is a great father. (Probation) gives him a chance to be a father to her daughter. He wants to open up his business and work hard. It was just those 15 minutes that he acted protecting his family that has caused him a lot of harm.”
Court testimony and arrest affidavits showed that no one from the large group shot or showed any weapons during the altercation.
Duskie attentively read pre-sentencing documents for about 30 minutes before asking Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple, the prosecutor, and defense attorney Steve Blythe to present their closing arguments.
“He fired at people who were running away,” Strimple said. “These people came for a fistfight (not a gunfight). I’m asking the court for a penitentiary sentence. We have someone that was shot and bleeding in the middle of the street and a house that was shot.”
Blythe retorted that although it was a complex case, he didn’t ask for probation lightly.
“These are always very difficult cases, every time that someone is injured,” he said. “We ask for (probation) when we have a client that is worthy. If you take these 15-20 minutes of time out of his life, you would never see him in a courtroom. It is without reservation that we ask this court for deferred adjudication.”
Duskie asked for a recess before making his decision. After about 45 minutes, he entered the courtroom, ready to make a ruling.
“I’ve had an opportunity to review the PSI in detail and to consider all the testimony I heard today,” he said. “Taken everything that I have heard today into consideration, I am going to place you in 10 years of deferred adjudication on each of these cases.”
A sigh of relief was heard in the courtroom from Mendoza’s family, who filled the gallery seats right behind him.
Duskie cautioned Mendoza and asked him to use his community service to advise others about the repercussions a wrong decision can have.
“I hope that you would use what you’ve learned and convey that about how the system works and what to do or not to do,” he said. “If you don’t complete your sentence … the full range of punishment will be available to the court. Good luck to you, sir.”
Mendoza has been out of the Bell County Jail since Jan. 23, 2020, after posting a $75,000 bond.