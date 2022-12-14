JoMeka Gray, a kindergarten teacher at Western Hills Elementary in Temple ISD, just accomplished one of the biggest feats of her educational career.
She earned her Early Childhood Generalist National Board Certification from the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards.
“I think maybe even bigger than me earning my actual teaching certification, because it was such a great practice for me to perfect my skills and teaching craft,” Gray, who has worked in Temple ISD for seven years, said. “It caused me to fine tune some things I didn’t even realize I needed to improve on. It showed me how to involve the community and bring in those resources to benefit our students and to communicate and collaborate with other teachers, instructional coaches and administrators.”
Gray, whose designation allows her to teach all areas in kindergarten through second grade, was one of the first two educators from Temple ISD to earn a National Board Certification after the district placed an emphasis on the recognition.
“Temple ISD partnered with Midway ISD to provide support for teachers interested in pursuing national certification as part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “After an initial group of 90 educators expressed interest when the program was first announced, 20 began preparing to participate, with Gray and Dutkanicz becoming the first from TISD to successfully complete the program. The National Board Certification process typically takes two years.”
Sabrina Dutkanicz, an instructional coach at Raye-Allen Elementary, was the other Temple ISD educator to earn a National Board Certification. Her Middle Childhood Generalist Certification will allow her to teach in all areas in second grade through sixth grade.
“Now that I am an instructional coach, I can bring some of the strategies I learned through this process to my campus to begin impacting all of the teachers on our campus,” Dutkanicz, who has worked in Temple ISD for 12 years, said. “I didn’t realize how much this would change me when I embarked on this journey. It forced me to reflect on my teaching and every process I had in the classroom. I started this process when I was teaching fifth grade and it showed me how to dig deeper to find ways to meet every student’s needs.”
Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources, noted how Gray and Dutkanicz both began the process of earning a National Board Certification before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Bell County in March 2020.
“Their dedication to the process and determination to complete the certification requirements (which is no easy feat) is inspirational and a testament to their commitment to the profession and to their own personal growth,” she said. “The leadership team at Temple ISD is proud beyond words to have these two ladies serving our students and staff.”