National teacher certifications

Sabrina Dutkanicz, left, an instructional coach at Raye-Allen Elementary, and JoMeka Gray, a kindergarten teacher at Western Hills Elementary, both received national teaching certifications from the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

JoMeka Gray, a kindergarten teacher at Western Hills Elementary in Temple ISD, just accomplished one of the biggest feats of her educational career.

jvalley@tdtnews.com