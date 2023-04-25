A Temple woman was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for allegedly tampering with evidence during an incident on Interstate 35.
Rebel Victoria Cheyenne Morris, 25, is charged for a June 15, 2022, incident involving a sports utility vehicle that stopped on northbound I-35. She was indicted on April 19.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrived to provide assistance but Morris’ companion became irate at the presence of law enforcement officers, according to an arrest affidavit.
When Sgt. Christopher Sortman approached the vehicle, he spotted a needle in the front passenger door pocket.
“Sergeant Sortman knew from his training and experience that needles of this type were often used for the injection of drugs…and asked Ms. Morris about the needle and then asked her to retrieve it for him,” the affidavit said.
The needle had “a residue in and around the plunger of the syringe that contained a brownish/orange substance,” often an indicator of heroin, the affidavit said.
When the sergeant detained Morris and her companion, the man with her “began yelling and walking in the direction of traffic,” prompting the DPS officers to stop him.
“Video footage from the front dash camera on Sergeant Sortman’s vehicle determined that while the officers were trying to contain (the man), Ms. Morris then went into a blue backpack, contained within the SUV, and then ran towards the back right of a (person’s) pickup truck,” the affidavit said.
A witness also saw Morris remove a brown travel shaving bag from her vehicle and placed it under the back passenger tire of his vehicle. He then saw Morris open a yellow container and dumped “a white, powdery substance from the container onto the ground.”
Morris then stomped the powder into the ground.
The witness told Sortman about what he saw. The sergeant then confronted Morris, who admitted that she didn’t know what the powder was but didn’t want her companion to get into trouble, the affidavit said.
“Sergeant Sortman then conducted a probable cause search of the SUV and located multiple items with the vehicle that from his training and experience were indicators of drug activity, including a crack pipe with residue in the overhead console of the vehicle, two blue pills in the pants pocket of a blue backpack that had been handled by (Morris’ companion) and Ms. Morris during the encounter, a blue pill cutter containing residue, two orange baggies containing residue, and a clear container with a red top containing residue,” the affidavit said. “The two pills were stamped ‘C 1’ which established them to be Clonazepam.”
Morris was taken to the Bell County Jail, where a nurse told the sergeant that they could not accept her into custody due to her drug ingestion.
“Sergeant Sortman then questioned Ms. Morris who indicated she had taken approximately 5 pills from the blue backpack and ingested them. She told Sortman “she took the last of these pills as the police officers pulled up because she didn’t want (her companion) to get in trouble.”
Forensic testing by the DPS Crime Laboratory later determined that the residue within the yellow container consisted of methamphetamine in the amount of .25 grams, the affidavit said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Morris has not been arrested on the tampering charge, a third-degree felony.