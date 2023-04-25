Rebel Victoria Cheyenne Morris

Rebel Victoria Cheyenne Morris, 25, of Temple, is charged with tampering with evidence for a June 15, 2022, incident involving a sports utility vehicle that stopped on northbound I-35. She was indicted on April 19.

A Temple woman was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for allegedly tampering with evidence during an incident on Interstate 35.

