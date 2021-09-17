A man involved in a Temple burglary of a habitation in the 2400 block of N. 15th St. was arrested Friday in Waco.
At 3:58 p.m., a caller told police someone broke into her residence, took out a knife and stole the victim’s black 2018 Hyundai Tucson with license plate number 07DV094. The vehicle has a Betty Boop steering wheel cover and disabled parking placards, police said.
Waco Police arrested the man and recovered the stolen vehicle.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information can call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.