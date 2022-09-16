Train show set up

Jason Brownlee with the Houston NW Crossing Model Railroad Club sets up a N-scale model train Saturday at the 39th annual Temple Model Train Show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.The group has been coming to the show for 30 years.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Model trains will be displayed at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center this weekend for the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ 40th annual Temple Model Train Show.