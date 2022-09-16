Model trains will be displayed at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center this weekend for the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ 40th annual Temple Model Train Show.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morgan’s Point Resort man arrested after evading police in stolen pickup
- New stores, eateries under construction in West Temple; Walgreens, Dunkin’ nearly complete
- Belton’s Oliveira rises above tragedy
- Killeen man charged with Belton sexual assault
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed until December
- Cook appointed TISD trustee after Sanghi resigned to take job in Maryland
- Police arrest Temple man who allegedly sped away in stolen car
- EXCLUSIVE: Marks asks judge to expand defense attorney’s role in capital murder case
- Amtrak suspends passenger train service through Texas, including Temple stop
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Cameron police sergeant destroyed drugs during investigation, indictment says