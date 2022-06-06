A Temple man is now charged with murder, with a $1 million bond set, in the shooting of a woman.
Tommy Lee Shelton, 59, was charged the first-degree felony in the shooting death of Erin Gilligan, 47, the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Shelton was arraigned over the weekend by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Ted Duffield.
Gilligan was shot at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Second Street near downtown Temple.
Upon arrival officers found Gilligan dead, a news release said.
The shooting is under investigation as a domestic violence situation.
Court records showed Gilligan was convicted of two Class A misdemeanors for domestic incidents in 2021 in which Shelton was listed as a victim.
On July 6, 2021, Gilligan was charged with assault that causes bodily injury to a family member. Court records showed Gilligan pleaded no contest on Aug. 17, 2021, and was sentenced to 12 months of deferred adjudication probation.
Later, on Nov. 11, 2021, Gilligan was charged with deadly conduct, which she later pleaded no contest to and had her probation revoked.
The charge resulted from a Nov. 6, 2021, incident at the couple’s Second Street home in which Gilligan fired shots.
“When they arrived, officers found the offender, Erin Gilligan, to be on the porch with her hands in the air and a weapon on the ground,” an arrest affidavit said. “She stated that she had got the firearm out of her residence after arguing with her common-lawn husband, Tommy Shelton. She brought the weapon outside and stated that she wanted to shoot herself and that was the intention.”
Gilligan was sentenced to 120 days at the Bell County Jail and was credited for 34 days served. She was later released early on Jan. 1, 2022, for good behavior, records show.
No other criminal cases have been filed against Shelton in Bell County.
A state record search did not show any other criminal history for Shelton.