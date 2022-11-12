Warrior Angels in Boots

Samantha Lamirand, left, carries a U.S. flag Saturday morning as she and Camryn Howarth run down Main Street in Salado during the Warrior Angels in Boots 5K race.

 Jason Deckman/Special to the Telegram

SALADO — Saturday morning’s chilly weather inspired a swifter pace for “Warrior Angels in Boots,” a 5K at Barrow Brewing Co. in support of the Boot Campaign.

lcausey@tdtnews.com