SALADO — Saturday morning’s chilly weather inspired a swifter pace for “Warrior Angels in Boots,” a 5K at Barrow Brewing Co. in support of the Boot Campaign.
KD Hill, owner of the brewery, said she was proud to host the race and the Boot Campaign.
“They do a lot to support veterans’ emotional health,” she said.
Myra Brandenburg, Boot Campaign business manager, said the organization asks people to wear boots to show appreciation for the military.
“We have a customized health and wellness program that provides treatment for invisible wounds,” Brandenburg said.
The Boot Campaign also has a Santa Boots program, she said, with customized gifts for needy military families.
Tim Travis, a U.S. Army combat veteran in Iraq and Afghanistan, and veteran ambassador for the Boot Campaign, is a graduate of the program. He spent about a year receiving different types of treatment, he said.
The length of the treatment varies, he said.
“It depends on what you need,” he said. “This is a personalized, customized program for vets.”
The Boot Campaign started more than 10 years ago in Texas, he said, but now is nationwide.
“We spend a lot of our time trying to fundraise,” he said. “It’s very expensive — sending guys through the program. It’s the best physical I ever had in my life. The Boot Campaign saved my life and my marriage. It just made me a better person.”
Kimmie Turk of Salado organized Warrior Angels in Boots and the 5K run last year, she said, after 13 servicemen and women were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan.
“I wanted to give back to our veteran community,” she said.
Last year’s event raised $10,000 for the Boot Campaign, she said. “I love my country and I love my veterans that serve to protect my freedom.”
All of the sponsors for the event contacted her and asked to be a part of it, she said.
R.J. Hibbard and his wife, Mia Austreng, welcomed people to their booth, Cataclysm Compete. They have an online training program for all levels of fitness, she said. They also provide online nutrition coaching.
“My husband is a vet,” she said. “We’re close to Fort Hood, so a lot of our members and online clients are active duty and veterans.”
Next door, Travis and Martha Moore of Temple talked to people about their enterprise: Legends Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Fitness.
Martha said they have free classes for veterans every Sunday at their business, 12 S. Fourth St. in downtown Temple. Every second Sunday of the month, they have free women’s-only classes.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is similar to U.S. Army combative training, she said, and is the best martial arts for self-defense. It is also pretty rigorous, Travis said, which makes it good for fitness.
Lucas Rickelman, a massage therapist with Muscle Mechanics Therapy in Salado, said people come to them with complaints about their body or an injury.
“Our goal is going after the trigger points,” he said.
That puts all the slack in one direction, he said, and the therapist can take the limb or joint through its range of motion.
“That is where people get relief in a session,” he said.