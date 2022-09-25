BELTON — “Revival in the Land” was the theme of the 22nd annual Back to School Community Prayer Service on Sunday afternoon in the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Manning Chapel, 908 N. Pearl St.
Sponsored by CARE Leadership Network, the service followed the general format of one community leader saying a prayer and another reading a scripture. Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter presented a joint proclamation from the Temple, Belton and Killeen mayors, although Killeen Mayor Deborah Nash-King was not present. Both the Temple and Belton police departments were represented in the day’s program.
This year’s love offering went to Good News Clubs of Bell County. In her remarks, Lydia Lowe, GNC director, said a “Good News Club is a weekly after-school Bible club open to every child with parental permission. Children who have never entered a church and know nothing about Jesus can attend Good News Clubs.”
The children learn as they sing songs, play games, memorize verses and listen to stories, she said.
“The Biblical truths can transform their lives,” she said. “Good News Club is a place where children have fun, feel loved and learn about Jesus.”
While giving the welcome, Donna Ward, Temple ISD assistant superintendent, said there was “no higher calling than to serve our children,” and that Jesus said, “Let the little children come unto me.”
Not everyone should become a teacher, she said.
“That’s because teaching is not just about what you teach.”
One out of 100 people will read the Bible, she said, and the other 99 will read the Christian.
She referred to II Chronicles 7:14 and said for her the most important part of the verse is: “If my people will humble themselves and pray.”
Pray that when people look at our teachers and leaders, they see godly traits, she said.
Iris Felder, an executive director of Killeen ISD elementary schools, read I Corinthians 13:7 about love that “bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
“Love is the ultimate commandment for everything,” she said. “If you’re part of education … if you obey the commandment of love, nothing else matters.”
As long as teachers and administrators and parents work together, she said, “that power, that knowledge comes together and we’re able to reach each and every student.”
Erin Bass, a member of the Belton ISD school board, said these are challenging times.
“I believe that God has us here for such a time as this,” she said.
She read Philippians 2:3&4: “Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself. Let each of you look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interests of others.”
She followed with Proverbs 17:22: “A merry heart does good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones.”
In his prayer, Chad Hammonds, Temple ISD assistant principal, thanked God that “you have equipped us for every good work … you’ve allowed us to be salt and light.”
There were musical interludes throughout the service. Rief and April Kessler of First Baptist Church of Killeen, with her singing and him at the piano, performed an arrangement of “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus.” She also sang the national anthem after the Temple Police Department Honor Guard posted the colors.
The Praise Dancers of New Day Learning Academy performed, and Lela Butler played the piano and led the congregation in several songs.