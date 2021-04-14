Two Bell County men were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in connection with unrelated theft of property charges.
Temple resident Lee Alan Steward, 31, is charged with theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 a state jail felony.
The charge, from the Harker Heights Police Department, stems from a Jan. 16 theft report at Stable Life Concepts, 848 Prospector Trail in Harker Heights.
A member of a Done Rite Cleaning crew told police that she let Steward into the building although though he did not work for the cleaning company, according to an arrest affidavit.
Surveillance video from the building showed Steward enter rooms and remove computer laptops, a coat, play money used in therapy, food and a computer case before he left the building, the affidavit said. The laptops also contained medical and personal information for patients.
A Stable Life Concepts employee told police Steward did not have permission to be in the building or to remove items.
The stolen items were valued at $4,000.
Two laptops were later recovered after the cleaning crew member called Steward, a friend of about three years. He returned the computers to a mutual friend and they were retrieved by a company employee, the affidavit said.
Other arrest affidavits show Steward faces several theft charges regarding stolen cellphones.
Steward was convicted of theft offenses in Bell County in 2015, 2017, 2018 and twice in 2019, records show.
David Padilla
A 38-year-old Belton resident was indicted for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
David Padilla is charged in reference to a Dec. 24, 2020, theft call in the 1300 block of Ray Street in Belton. He is accused of taking a red Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle from an apartment complex parking lot on Dec. 23.
Security video showed the motorcycle was loaded onto a red pickup that a Belton officer recognized as belonging to Padilla — a vehicle the suspect told police that no one else drives, according to an arrest affidavit.
Padilla was arrested by Belton police for theft regarding a stolen white Ducati motorcycle on Jan. 8. The Ducati’s license plates were later attached to a motorcycle Padilla owns.
The Kawasaki Ninja was later recovered by Temple Police Department, the affidavit said.
In 2014, Padilla was convicted of burglary of a building, a state jail felony, in McLennan County. He was also convicted in 2018 of state felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in Bell County, records show.
Other indictments
• Jonathan R. Johnson, 29, of Temple, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
• James A. Pearson Jr., 26, of Harker Heights, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.
• Kara M. Ketchens, 33, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Lewis Mbote, 29, of Killeen, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.
• Nicholas S. Parker, 24, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Tracy N. Karl, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Pamela Baize Stevens, 55, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.