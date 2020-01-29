BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s birthday is coming up, and, for almost being 175 years old the Baptist college still looks good.
UMHB — one of the oldest continuously operating universities in Texas — will kick off a yearlong celebration this weekend, according to a news release.
The university — originally called Baylor Female College — is hosting a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the McLane Great Hall at Bawcom Student Union, near Martin Luther King Avenue and University Drive.
“University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is marking a major milestone this year as it celebrates the 175th anniversary of its founding,” spokesman James Stafford said. “Feb. 1 will mark the 175th anniversary of the day the Republic of Texas approved the charter for the first Baptist university west of the Mississippi, and UMHB alumni will kick off a year of celebrations with a dinner that evening, commemorating the school’s rich history.”
The dinner menu includes a grilled baby Romaine salad; a grilled chicken breast is the entrée and will be served with roasted red potatoes and green beans; and dessert is warm apple pie with ice cream.
“The alumni dinner will be served family style in a nod back to the days when the family-style meals in the Hardy Hall dining room were used as opportunities not only for eating but also for the students to practice proper meal-time etiquette,” Stafford explained. “Following the meal, the vocal ensemble OneVoice will entertain with a selection of music from UMHB’s early years, and the gathering will end with a traditional candle lighting ceremony.”
After the event, the university will leave to the sound of the Belton Bell — the uppermost bell in the school’s Luther Memorial. It will ring 175 times, Stafford said.
“The bell … was the bell that originally hung in Luther Hall,” Stafford said. “Today, it is only rung on special occasions.”
Other events planned to mark UMHB’s anniversary include an exhibit in February chronicling the university’s history; another dinner is planned in April for top donors to the college; a trip is scheduled for mid-April to the original campus in Independence; and a birthday bash is planned for homecoming in October.