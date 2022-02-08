BELTON — Stubborn as they might be, raising and breeding goats is something Amelia Castillo, 15, enjoys doing.
Castillo, who is homeschooled, was one of many competitors who brought their goats to Belton Tuesday for the Bell County Youth Fair.
“I like (showing) goats because they are really sweet and they are fun to work with,” Castillo, who is from Troy, said. “They can be a complete and total pain sometimes, but they are sweet.”
This year is Castillo’s sixth time competing, having raised goats each year. This year she entered two goats, one that is 3 years old and another that is just under a year.
Both animals are Boer goats, a breed popular in the competition and regularly used for their meat.
Castillo said she mainly competes with breeding goats, with the older one the mother to the younger goat. She said breeding goats are judged based upon how healthy they are and how able they are to safely have offspring.
Competing with goats is tough, Castillo said, especially with how stubborn they can be.
“It is not sunshine and roses,” Castillo said. “One of the more difficult parts is getting them to walk on a leash. You have to show them on a collar in the ring, and they don’t want to cooperate at all.”
A newcomer to this year’s competition was Killeen student Connor Riddle, a junior at Ellison High School.
Riddle, 18, who is considering a career in a field related to livestock, said he hoped to show that he could raise animals as well.
This year Riddle is only competing with one goat entered into the breeding competition. He said he hoped to do well this year, and already plans to use the same goat next year as well.
While Riddle’s goat is a Boer as well, he said he would not sell it off in the future to someone who would use it for its meat.
“I want to sell to people who will actually use it for breeding,” Riddle said. “I don’t really like selling to the market, it isn’t really my thing. I am not a hardcore animal activist or anything, but the thought of selling something to be slaughtered messes with me.”
More livestock will be shown and judged throughout the week at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.