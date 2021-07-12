Temple Independent School District trustees approved a series of digital learning purchases during their monthly meeting on Monday — purchases that administrators said are necessary to help students recover from pandemic-related learning losses.
The approved purchases include allocating $62,073.50 for K-12 instructional resource Study Island, $189,982 for Skyward Student information maintenance and support, $128,118 for renewing the district’s agreement with Microsoft, $38,448 for administrative software Eduphoria, $40,000 for K-12 instructional resource Imagine Learning and $48,000 for K-12 instructional resource Renaissance Accelerated Reader, according to Temple ISD’s purchase notification forms.
“We’re purchasing very specific instructional resources to target the learning gaps of students, so (educators) will have specific research-based programs to work with students on,” Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said.
Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent, previously told the Telegram that the district’s $113.1 million budget — adopted on June 29 — for the 2021-22 school year would help accomplish just that.
“The adopted budget will include many additional programs and services for addressing both academic loss and social and emotional learning loss as well,” he said.
During the meeting, Adams highlighted how the district also is applying for funding through five federal grants for the upcoming school year — two of which will fund Temple ISD’s attempts to combat any learning loss experienced by students this past academic year.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds II and III “are those grants that the federal government released to help us combat learning loss and to assist with safety and operations this next school year in response to COVID-19 ... since (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) data really revealed to us that our students are performing anywhere, on average, from 10 to 15 percent lower than the results in 2019.”
However, Adams emphasized there are already solutions in mind for the upcoming school year.
“We want to increase small-group tutoring within the school day,” she said. “We know that when we get our students in smaller groups working face-to-face with their teacher ... that we see the highest impact of student achievement.”
The assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction also noted how some students have shown increased social and emotional needs.
“For some of our students, August will be the first time in over a year that they’ll be back in a school building,” she said. “So we’re also hiring a social and emotional learning specialist ...we want to make sure we’re taking care of our students’ social and emotional needs.”
Temple ISD’s next regular meeting, which will continue addressing student needs, will be held on Monday, Aug. 9.