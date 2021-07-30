The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Friday morning for North and Central Texas.
The heat advisory is in effect from noon today until 7 p.m. Saturday and includes Fort Hood, Killeen and Temple. Heat indexes in excess of of 105 degrees are possible.
Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Light winds will intensify the impacts of the heat and humidity, according to the NWS.
The NWS advises people to take extra precautions when working outdoors, drink plenty of water, and check on relatives and neighbors who may not have air conditioning.