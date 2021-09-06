Area residents are invited to participate Saturday in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Liberty Park in Belton.
Walkers can join at the local event or walk from home in their neighborhood, according to a news release.
“Health and safety of attendees are our top priorities. All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more,” the release said. “Per (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area.”
Masks will be available on-site.
“We will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees,” the organization said.
Residents who prefer to walk from home can still engage in many walk-day experiences through the mobile app.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and well over one million caregivers, who are usually unpaid.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/bellcounty.