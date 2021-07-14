The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road, according to a news release from Cody Weems, public relations coordinator for the city of Temple.
Officers responded to the incident at about 9 p.m. and were advised the victim’s vehicle was hit from behind. When the parties involved got out, a suspect from the other vehicle shot the adult male and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.