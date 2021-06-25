A full southbound Interstate 35 mainlane closure is planned Sunday night as the Texas Department of Transportation resumes a milling and overlay project.
The closure will start at 10 p.m. between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121. The on-ramps from Sixth and Central avenues will also be closed, an agency spokesman said.
On Sunday night, all traffic will be directed to leave the highway at exit 294A at Central Avenue. The exit ramps to State Highway 317, Interstate 14 and Loop 121 will not be available, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said.
The closure will continue until 6 a.m. Monday.
At 7 p.m. Monday night, crews will close the two outside lanes of southbound I-35 between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121 for more work, Smith said.
The SH 317, I-14, and SL 121 exit ramps will not be available. The on-ramps from Sixth and Central will also be closed.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
An additional closure will be from 7 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Smith said the work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.
Motorists are encouraged to be safe and observe traffic signs in the work zone as well as watch for road crews, slow down, pay attention and eliminate all distractions while driving.
