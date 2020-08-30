Teaching kids how to become great leaders was the goal of a week-long virtual leadership camp held last month.
The Ralph Wilson Youth Club hosted the camp virtually through Zoom, with hour-long sessions on the traits and importance of leadership. The camp was held July 13-17, with the nine participants later volunteering their time in both July and August.
Lynnsay Macey, academic director for the club, said this was their first time hosting a leadership program like this despite wanting to for a while.
“We have wanted to start a leadership program for a while because we want every kid to see themselves as a leader,” Macey said. “We want our kids to know that they can be a leader on their sports teams, families, schools, churches and communities. Leadership isn’t something to be obtained, it is something that is shown through every action and word.”
Macey said each of the sessions had the participants reflect on their own strengths and qualities, as well as having reading assignments looking at other young leaders and what they are doing.
Creating a project to help a disenfranchised group was the final project for the children, Macey said, with the goal being for them to display their leadership qualities. She said that the children, divided into two groups, both ended up choosing projects to help the homeless.
Macey said that even though the camp was over after the presentations were made on the projects, the children decided to fulfill the projects and volunteer their time.
“I could not be prouder of the kids,” Macey said. “The virtual camp itself was over with the presentation. They did not have to see the projects through to fruition; they chose to. They put in the hard work.”
Seventh-grader Abigail Weiss, 12, was a member of one of the teams at the camp and created the project Bless the Homeless, which aimed to create care packages to hand out.
Each of the 215 care packs made included a toothbrush, toothpaste, water, deodorant, wipes, a granola bar, socks and lip balm. Members of the group gathered donations, created a video and called local businesses.
Weiss said the process of creating the project and following through was challenging but she knew it was for a good cause.
“At first I didn’t think I was going to be able to (finish the project),” Weiss said. “I thought it was a lot of work and I didn’t know if we were going to be able to pull it off. I felt good (after completing it) because I really liked helping the homeless people.”
Macey said the youth club plans to continue holding these types of leadership opportunities and expanding who the group works with.
“My plan is for the program to grow to include more kids and local community leaders,” Macey said. “I would love to see the projects diversify to include the members’ schools and neighborhoods, or other communities and organizations around the state, nation, or even the world.”