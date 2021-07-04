Everything is bigger in Texas — except when it’s the shortest.
That’s the story of Fred Hudson Guffy Sr. and his six-mile-long Belton Railroad, hailed during its lifetime as the shortest rail line in Texas, but, no doubt, one with the most school spirit.
Thanks to a $1.4 million federal grant, the Belton Railroad will live again — this time only for hikers and bikers.
Although no one can verify that the Belton Railroad was really the shortest short-line in Texas during its lifetime, no one doubted the Belton Railroad’s audacious spirit. Holding the distinction as Texas’ shortest line ever was the 1.51-mile Acme Tap Railroad that operated in Hardeman County from 1899 to 1938.
Guffy’s short line is being revived — sort of — in a new venture proposed by the city of Temple, the Georgetown Railroad Trail. It’s the first phase of a proposed sidewalk that would run the length of the former tracks in South Temple and include a 10-foot-wide hike and bike trail from South 31st Street to South Fifth Street with a connection to Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St.
The name “Georgetown Railroad Trail” may be a misnomer, especially to those who remember the distinctive “Tiger-Wildcat” locomotive.
Guffy (1900-1985) achieved every boy’s dream at age 60 — owning and operating his own railroad between Temple and Belton. Heck, he’d even climb aboard the diesel-electric locomotive and operate that 25-ton behemoth himself. He dubbed the “Tiger-Wildcat” to honor of the high school mascots of the two cities. A Belton tiger adorned one side of the engine; a Temple Wildcat on the other.
The Belton Railroad Co., chartered in April 1960, began with capital of $50,000 and business headquarters in Belton. Guffy was president of the company, and the Guffy family controlled the majority of the stock. Board members consisted of owners of businesses renting the railroad to haul freight to and from their businesses — at first, Texas Rockwool, Griggs Equipment, Means Lumber, Bowles Farm Supply and Continental Belton. Others joined later.
By February 1961, the company purchased about seven miles of railroad between south Temple and downtown Belton from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railway; operations officially began in June 1961.
That particular spur went back to the 1890s, when it was once rolling stock bearing colorful names. A freight car was called “The Red Hen”; a passenger car was styled “The Red Cow.”
Other than the Tiger-Wildcat locomotive, Guffy’s line had no flashy nicknames and took no passengers. The job focused on hauling freight from Temple to Belton and back again.
Guffy set up his headquarters in the former Katy Depot in downtown Belton. Real estate agent Grayson Woodrow Davis (1913-1973) managed the books, while he operated his land business and served as bookkeeper for the Stagecoach Inn in Salado.
Former Santa Fe and Katy railroaders handled deliveries, but the first big challenge was upgrading the long-neglected roadbed. Friends reportedly mercilessly joked with Guffy about frequent derailments. The company employed flagmen, usually the brakeman who ran ahead to stop automobile traffic at crossings.
In 1963, Guffy’s company included one locomotive and two cars that handled $36,896 in freight operating two to three times weekly — considered profitable for the time.
Local newspapers touted the railway when it made its first full car-load delivery to a Belton retailer. The freight: lawn mowers and tillers to an auto supply store. The freight arrived from Indiana factories and arrived at the south Temple terminal before being loaded on the Belton Railroad.
Within three years, piecemeal completion of Interstate 35 began to gnaw into the Belton Railroad’s revenues as big rigs supplanted rails. Construction of interchanges along I-35 cut off the line from downtown Belton. Guffy explained the drop in income would be slight, but the end of the line was clearly near.
Despite his optimism, time, Mother Nature and long-haul trucking were not kind to the “little railroad company that could.” Operating his own railroad came with challenges for Guffy that not even moguls like Gould, Vanderbilt or Huntington could have imagined — such as pesky vegetation.
By 1968, weeds nourished by heavy rains covered the tracks in what Guffy called “a jungle.” “We have an 8,000-gallon tank car, and we tried spraying to get rid of the weeds, but it did little good,” Guffy told a newspaper reporter. “The track is too rough to run a mower over it.” The weeds turned into a juicy, slippery pulp that caused derailments.
President-locomotive engineer Guffy stopped the locomotive, disembarked from the Tiger-Wildcat to shovel sand on the track just to keep the wheels of commerce rolling along the Leon Valley.
By 1972, the company had two locomotives and one freight car, but earnings were sidetracked to $19,582.
By June 1991, some assets of the Belton Railroad Co. were sold to the Georgetown Railroad Co., and in 1993 the line continued operation as the Belton subdivision of the Georgetown.
The only vestige of Texas’ shortest line today is in downtown Belton, where the 1899 Katy Depot also sports a modest sign: “Belton Railroad Co.” and its founding date.
Meanwhile, the city of Temple is moving forward with its walking trail project. The first phase includes an estimated 2.5 miles of the 6.2-mile railroad, with the currently unfunded second phase including another 2.8 miles.
The second phase of the project will go from 31st Street to the MK&T Bridge. Now abandoned, the bridge is listed with the National Register of Historic Places since 1990. Built in the early 1900s, the bridge is a riveted steel Parker truss structure and represents early 20th century engineering expertise, according to the Texas Historical Commission.
The former rail line may be known today as “Georgetown,” but true believers in the romance of the rails will always remember Guffy, the Tiger-Wildcat and, for its time, the shortest short-line in Texas.