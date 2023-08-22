CAMERON — A burn ban violation led to a grass fire that consumed about 15 to 20 acres.
Milam grass fire resulted from burn ban violation
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Abbott announces $101.5 million in funding for Bell highway expansion; project could start as soon as 2028
- Snakes alive!: Exotic pet store opens on Temple’s north side
- Drying out: Stillhouse Hollow Lake level near record low
- UPDATE: 55 evacuated High Point students picked up by parents after grass fire
- 300-acre fire burning at Fort Cavazos
- COVID case at Bell County Jail leads to complaint
- Salado shooting under investigation
- Preseason prep: Temple tunes up for 2023 campaign in scrimmage with Killeen
- Officials say solar farm delivery trucks are destroying local roads
- David Roy Krauss, age 79, died August 8, 2023