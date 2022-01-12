A Lott man wanted for the 2019 sexual assault of a girlfriend’s younger sister while she slept next to her was arrested Saturday.
Jordan Riley Arney, 23, was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, on Aug. 4, 2020, officers interviewed the mother of a 16-year-old girl who told them Arney, her older daughter’s boyfriend at the time, allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter.
City of Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the girl was assaulted on two separate occasions.
“An incident occurred September 2019 in the 4800 block of South 31st Street and another March 2020 in Academy,” she said.
The girl was interviewed by a forensic examiner at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas and described the abuse.
“She had gone to sleep in her sister’s bed when she woke up to find the suspect’s hand down her pants,” the affidavit said. “Her sister was also on the bed asleep at the time. The victim was 13 years old at the time of this offense.”
An arrest warrant was issued for Arney in November 2021, and he was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Jan. 8.
Court records show Arney also has a pending Class A misdemeanor case of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $207,500.