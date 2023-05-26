Students Ellie Mescher and Lydia Burleson were at the top of their Salado High School class Friday when the class of 2023 graduated.
Both students received high grades throughout high school, with Mescher becoming valedictorian with a grade point average of 111.45 and Burleson becoming the salutatorian with a 110.73 GPA. The two graduates both plan to attend college, though in different states and for different majors.
Ellie Mescher, daughter of Scott and Corey Mescher, said she plans to go to school and become a doctor due to what she experienced growing up.
“At a young age I was diagnosed with celiac disease, a disease in which the small intestine is hypersensitive to gluten,” Mescher said. “This disease has presented situations that have shaped who I am today, and who I want to be in the future. I hope to pursue an education to prepare me for the medical field so I can help others experiencing similar difficulties.”
Mescher said she has participated in many school and out of school activities and organizations. Some of her school activities have included being the secretary of Mu Alpha Theta, the National Honor Society secretary, the student council secretary, on the UIL spelling team, a captain of the varsity track and cross country teams, and a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Along with these activities Mescher said she has also received the AP Scholar with distinction award, been commended as a National Merit scholar, received the national rural and small town recognition and gone to all-state for cross country and track and field.
Outside of school Mescher said she has been a Salado First Baptist Youth Group leader, volunteered on the church’s mission trips and bible school and a part of Salado Youth Leadership.
Mescher said she plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in chemical biosciences in order to become a pediatrician or family doctor.
Lydia Burleson, daughter of Travis and Terri Burleson, said she attended Salado schools since kindergarten and plans to go into a business-related field.
As a student during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burleson said the challenges for her to keep up her grades were great but she pushed through to become one of the top two students at her school.
“To say that being a high school student amidst a worldwide pandemic was a challenge, would be an understatement,” Burleson said. “All I knew to do was put into practice every aspect of my educational experience that I had previously been taught: make lists, manage time, set routines, stay disciplined, and keep going. As a result, two and half years later I entered my senior year of high school not only ranked in the top three of my class, but also remembering the jolting toil it took for me to get there.”
In high school, Burleson said she was the historian for Mu Alpha Theta, treasurer for the National Honor Society, on the junior varsity girls basketball team, on the girls varsity golf team and a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also participated in band, the student council and the UIL spelling team.
In these activities, Burleson became the district champion for UIL spelling, qualified for the state 4A golf tournament three times, won the scholar athlete award in UIL and was a part of the First Team Academic All-State for the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Burleson said she plans to attend Texas A&M University and go to the Mays Business School, where she hopes to expand her horizons.
Burleson said that in her time growing up she has spent a lot of time around those of different cultures and people who speak different languages. This experience in observing the world outside the United States has pushed her to look for more diverse opportunities once she graduates from high school.
“As a business major in college, I am going to focus on expanding that learning, seeking diverse paths which interest me, and refining my goals for service to a variety of people across the globe,” Burleson said. “I am pursuing interests in business management, marketing, ministry, and service work all of which reflect various passions that I have.”