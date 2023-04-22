Janet Leigh, Rucker Preston and Jason Wolfe — the three candidates running in the upcoming May 6 Belton ISD school board race — are all eager to make an impact on the district they love.
However, only two of the three will have an opportunity to serve their community in an at-large position representing the entire district.
Wolfe has called Belton home for nearly two decades and says he wants the opportunity to serve the district his children are enrolled in.
“My hope is that every student now and in the future, that attends a BISD school, has that same pride, enthusiasm and excitement that I still carry to this day for my hometown,” he said in a campaign video. “Our administrators have a hard job of ensuring that each one of our kids gets the best quality education that they deserve. That’s why I filed for my candidacy for school board trustee for the upcoming May election.”
Wolfe stressed how his career as a mortgage banking sales manager would benefit the Belton ISD school board — a collective that is tasked with setting a multi-million-dollar budget each year.
“We have a $141-million budget, which is a lot of money that we have to make sure we manage effectively as a school board,” he said. “But if you compare that to just, for instance, one term, which is three years. If you compare that to the last three years of my mortgage career, my sales team has closed over a billion dollars in mortgages. The only way you can do that is to make sure you are doing what is right each and every time, and you’re digging into everything associated with the budget — debts, liabilities, you name it … you gotta make sure you understand it. I understand it.”
Preston, who worked as a teacher, recognized the importance of supporting the classroom.
“Retaining and recruiting outstanding educators is a top priority because great students deserve great teachers,” he said. “The centrality of public school education should be the readiness for college and/or the workforce upon high school graduation. As parents of two children in Belton ISD, my wife and I have witnessed our children learn from many amazing educators. Competitive pay for faculty and staff who work directly with students has increased over the years, but we must continue to increase the resources and pay that our community’s teachers deserve.”
Preston’s highest priority, however, is student safety since a senior was fatally stabbed at Belton High School in May 2022.
“As executive director of Family Promise, I have created new policies to ensure the highest levels of safety for homeless families in the Promise House. This includes private bathrooms for every family’s own use, security cameras in all public areas and offices, and interior windows to see into staff offices, providing transparency,” he said. “Providing safety for students in classrooms, bathrooms, locker rooms and playgrounds is more important than ever. Campus safety measures and policies will need to be continually adjusted and created to safeguard against any threat that could potentially harm a student.”
Preston also has experience in finance.
“My personal philosophy is to avoid debt unless it is absolutely necessary and when there are no other options,” he said. “In 2011, when I became the executive director of Helping Hands Ministry, the organization had over $100,000 in debt. In less than a year, we paid off the building loan and avoided further loans. The organization has been debt-free ever since. At Family Promise, we recently completed the construction of the Promise House in January. The total cost was $1.3 million. We never took out a loan and Family Promise is debt-free as well. As Belton ISD Trustee, my vision is to see the debt ratio go down year after year.”
Leigh is the sole incumbent running, as Belton ISD school board vice president Ty Taggart, who was elected to his at-large position in May 2017, did not file for re-election.
“It’s a really big deal to me to be on the school board because this is the community I grew up in, and it’s something that I wanted to do to give back, because Belton ISD was good to me,” Leigh said. “I graduated from Belton High School, it’s been great for my kids and I just want to be able to do this for other people’s children and be a part of that process.”
Leigh is the sole incumbent running, as Belton ISD school board vice president Ty Taggart, who was elected to his at-large position in May 2017, did not file for re-election.
“Each of my terms have all been different,” Leigh, a former teacher, said. “They’ve all been filled with all kinds of new adventures and COVID definitely changed a lot of things for public education. I’m hoping that we can get back to a place where people understand how wonderful public school is and what a blessing it is for kids and families in our area.”
She emphasized how that can be done by getting educators the resources they need for their students to be successful.
“It’s not all students that have struggled since COVID, but there is definitely a larger percentage,” Leigh said. “We see behavior problems as a result of months of isolation and families struggling emotionally, so we just really want to find some resources for our parents and the teachers. We want to retain highly qualified teachers and for them to be happy in their jobs and the best way to do that is to make the classroom a positive place.”
For Leigh, serving on the school board pays off around graduation.
“When I see children all the way from kindergarten to seniors in high school having great experiences, and enjoying their time in their classes with their teachers and whatever activities they’ve involved in, it just thrills me,” Leigh said. “And when I get to shake hands with all those graduates, it is a huge feeling of reward and fulfillment, just to know that you’ve been a part of helping set those kids up for success. It truly is our prayer and our hope that every kid that walks across that stage by the time they leave Belton ISD that they’re ready for the world.”
The two open three-year terms expire in May 2025.