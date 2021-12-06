Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education Center launched its seasonal Wildcat Market on Friday — a retail opportunity that features handcrafted items by nine of the campus’ programs.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the work our students are doing through this program,” CTE director Denise Ayres said in a news release. “Our students gain so much confidence when their products are purchased. The students take a great deal of pride in their work and participating in a showcase like this helps create a path for them to become true professionals.”
This year, area residents can purchase products that are priced from $5 to $75 online at templewildcatmarket.com.
“Items available range from gift certificates for services to Temple High School spirit items to carpentry, manufacturing and welding projects to take-and-make cookie and hot chocolate mixes,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “Christmas cards, flower arrangements and vases are also among the many products available for purchase.”
Purchased items will be available for pickup during an in-person Christmas Creations Showcase from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Career and Technical Education Center, 414 N. 31st St. in Temple — an event where residents will have the chance to purchase additional items.
“Customers will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the students and teachers who helped create the items at that time,” Wallin said.
Proceeds from the Christmas Creations Showcase and the online Wildcat Market will benefit all of the programs housed in the CTE Center, according to Temple ISD.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott — who noted how the CTE Center has slowly transitioned from a training facility to community service center — hopes residents capitalize on the Wildcat Market.
“Our students really develop in these programs and they’re at a point where they can feature their products and talent to the community,” he told the Telegram. “If you’re wanting to get into the holiday cheer, and you have a heart for the Temple Wildcats, then this is a great opportunity to purchase a gift that was made by the hands of our high school students.”