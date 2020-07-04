Mention wearing a mask in public and you’re likely to get a lot of opinions — especially during Independence Day weekend.
But as coronavirus cases surge in Bell County — now more than 1,417 — and across the state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new statewide mask mandate requires Texans in most counties to wear a mask when inside a business or building open to the public and at outdoor public spaces.
The order, according to The Texas Tribune, has several exemptions, including polling places and churches. Those exemptions, he told KBTX-TV in Bryan, “are based on constitutional purposes.”
“Your constitutional rights are not voided simply because of a pandemic,” Abbott told the TV station.
Central Texans have been exercising their rights — to either wear or not wear a mask — over the last several weeks as the Texas economy reopened.
Many people at grocery stories, public meetings and other public spaces haven’t been wearing masks after weeks of social isolation during shelter-in-place mandates.
The Bell County Public Health District director attributed a rise in local COVID-19 cases as many people acted as if the virus wasn’t an issue.
“Probably the biggest driving force here is that the young are being less cautious, which is why we’re seeing a spike in that 20 to 29 age group,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell said last week. “If any of you spent time going around the community to look and see what’s happening, you’ll note the same thing I’ve noted — which is more gatherings, more people just pretending that COVID doesn’t exist, which is certainly not the way we should be behaving.”
At public meetings of city councils and school boards in Temple and Belton, a majority of elected representatives and administrators didn’t wear masks although many were socially distanced by 6 feet. Telegram reporters wear masks at public meetings and maintain social distancing.
At a recent meeting of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, dozens of residents sat in the agency’s crowded rooms with few wearing masks.
Until Thursday, most Temple City Council members didn’t wear masks at their most recent meetings.
“I realize that not every citizen in Temple has the same opinion regarding wearing masks.” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said.
Davis and other Council members were poised to consider a citywide mask requirement Thursday evening when Abbott issued his order hours before the meeting.
Temple guidelines
City spokesman Cody Weems said Temple “has and will continue to follow directives given by Bell County and state officials. Many facilities and programs continue to operate at a reduced occupancy level based on the ability to meet social distancing guidelines.”
Temple officials didn’t keep track of how many city employees and officials wore masks prior to Abbott’s order.
“The city has provided personal protective equipment to employees, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer,” Weems said. “The city will continue to follow these recommendations to ensure the health and safety of its employees and the community.
City Council meetings, Weems said, are being conducted in a way that honors social distancing recommendations.
“Staff members have been relocated from the dais to create proper social distancing and seating has been limited within the audience,” Weems said. “Additionally, meetings are streamed online so that residents can participate from the safety of their homes.”
However, at a May 7 Temple City Council meeting, City Manager Brynn Myers and Finance Director Traci Barnard were unmasked and sat within 6 feet of each other.
Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales has been the lone Council member to regularly wear a mask during public meetings. Morales said the Council has to be a good example for residents.
“We’ve got to take this seriously,” Morales told the Telegram. “I just think we are getting too lax as a community and as neighbors. We are thinking that it is going to go away — and it is not.”
Morales acknowledged she does not like wearing a mask. However, she does not want to get sick or unknowingly spread the virus to someone else who might be susceptible.
“We just got to do the best that we can and follow some solid directions — wear our masks and wipe things down,” Morales said. “It is not that hard to do if you think about it.”
Belton Mayor Marion Grayson, who agreed that people should wear masks for their and others’ safety, was hesitant about an order for businesses to require masks — and actually allowed some Fourth of July events to exceed 100 people prior to Abbott’s order.
“I think our businesses have suffered enough. But on the same token, if they feel it’s necessary for people who are going into their business should wear a mask, I think that’s their decision to make,” Grayson recently said. “If they’re not going to make people wear a mask, those who are worried about that probably won’t go into there, right?”
Mask mandates
Earlier in the pandemic, The Texas Tribune reported, Abbott had blocked local governments from requiring people to wear masks, though he later clarified they could order businesses to mandate that customers wear masks. Even early last week, though, Abbott had said a statewide mask mandate was not necessary, pointing out that not every part of the state was being hit as badly by the virus.
After the Bell County Commissioners Court flip-flopped the county’s position on a mask requirement early last week, Davis said Temple also would strongly encourage mask wearing.
On Wednesday, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra announced the county’s largest city would mandate businesses to require masks for all patrons. That order went into effect early Thursday prior to Abbott’s decision.
“Some of those others that are getting sick are some of those seniors and some of our veteran citizens in our city who have sacrificed so much for our country,” Segarra said during an online news conference. “I think the smallest thing I can do to show my appreciation is to wear a mask to protect ... our elderly here and most vulnerable who wore a uniform to protect us.”
Young people ages 20 to 29 now comprise the majority of Bell County cases, followed by people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
“One of the shocking statistics that is coming forward now is the largest demographic that is being diagnosed are those who are 20 to 29 years old,” Davis said. “Those folks are typically the healthiest among us. Even though they may not have any serious health conditions, they could possibly be taking that home to their children or taking it home to their parents.”
Davis “decided it is in the best interest of public health and safety” to cancel the Temple drive-in fireworks show, which had been scheduled Saturday night at Crossroads Park.
Davis said in an interview late Thursday he decided it would have been “irresponsible” for Temple to have carried through with the celebration after a discussion with Myers and Police Chief Shawn Reynolds following Thursday’s Council meeting.
“Based on that information, I decided in the interest of public safety it would be better to postpone the fireworks,” Davis said. “It was not a matter of policing (the rules), I trust that the residents of Temple would not need policing. It was a matter of simply the ability to social distance.”
Coronavirus cases
Bell County did not its update COVID-19 dashboard Saturday, which showed 1,417 cases with 421 recoveries. The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests remains at 5.22 percent — almost double what it was in mid-June.
The county’s positivity rate has increased to 5.38 percent and the death toll remains at 13. At least 26,329 coronavirus tests have been performed.
Killeen has the most cases with 531, followed by Temple with 475 cases and Belton with 184 cases. More than 130 cases were reported in Bell County, which includes smaller cities and unincorporated areas.
“To put the increase of cases into perspective, 74 percent of the entire case count for Bell County has occurred since June 1,” Robison-Chadwell said Thursday. “Younger people remain the driver behind this rapid increase.”