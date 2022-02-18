A Central Texas man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child two years ago was indicted Wednesday on 27 counts of possessing child pornography.
Mark Mason, who was charged in 2020 with the sexual assault of an 8-year-old boy with another defendant, was indicted by a Milam County grand jury Wednesday on the child pornography charges, said Brian Price, Milam County first assistant district attorney.
Mason was living in Cameron when he and his fiancée, Pamela Maret, were charged with the sexual abuse of the boy in 2020, Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch previously told the Telegram.
The case was first reported Sept. 22, 2020, to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office but it was determined to be a Cameron case after the initial investigation started at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton.
A Cameron police investigator, with the help of Child Protective Services staff, were able to swiftly finish the investigation on Sept. 24, which resulted in the two arrests, the Telegram reported.
Several computers and cellphones were seized after the search warrant at a home was served, Gosch said.
A probable cause affidavit said the child claimed abuse nine times from December 2018 to Sept. 12, 2020. He said both Mason and Maret were involved in the sexual assaults.
Price said the 27 counts of child pornography against Mason resulted from 27 images or videos that were recorded.